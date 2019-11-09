Ayodhya Verdict: Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling Explained in 10 Quotes

In a landmark judgement given out 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the Hindu parties would get 2.77 acres of disputed land while a trust would be formed to monitor the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Muslim parties would get alternative land; the Sunni Waqf board has been allotted 5 acres of suitable land.

In the ruling, the Nirmohi Akhara also suffered a setback as the Supreme Court ruled that it is not a shebait or a devotee of the deity, Ram Lalla.

The Supreme Court judgement comes nine years after the 2:1 judgment of the Allahabad High Court which ordered a three-way division of the disputed land between three parties — Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board.

In ten quotes from the Supreme Court ruling, here's how it all unfolded.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.