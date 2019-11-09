What Indians Googled Ahead of SC Ruling on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Title Dispute

On Saturday (November 9), Supreme Court pronounced the highly-awaited verdict in decades-old Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid title dispute at 10:30 am. Headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, a five-judge constitution bench, gave its verdict over the ownership of 2.77-acre of land in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court ruled that Muslim parties will be given alternate land while a trust will be formed by the central government to monitor the construction of a Hindu temple.

To maintain law and order, security was beefed up across the country ahead of the landmark decision with massive police force deployed in every corner of India. Section 144 was imposed in several states and politicians and religious leaders urged the citizens of India to respect and welcome the Supreme Court's decision.

Indians, who have been embroiled in the decades-old dispute, headed over to Google to get answers to their queries regarding the Ayodhya verdict.

What is Section 144?

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was deployed in several states and cities of India to maintain peace and harmony. The section simply prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area. Section 144, which was imposed in UP, Bengaluru, Jammu and so on was the top query on Google.

Jammu: Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in all 10 districts of Jammu. All private as well as government schools and colleges to remain closed tomorrow. #AyodhyaVerdict — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

Bengaluru police commissioner,Bhaskar Rao: We've made necessary deployments. Sec 144 CrPC (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area)imposed in Bangalore from 7 am-12 midnight. Social media will be strictly monitored. Liquor shops will remain closed tomorrow. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/2lgJYIANW1 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the state of Uttar Pradesh. #AyodhyaVerdict — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 8, 2019

Is tomorrow a holiday?

A day before the Ayodhya verdict, Indians wanted to know if there was a holiday on the historic day. With liquor sales banned in several parts of the country; the government of some states also declared holiday for schools, colleges, and coaching institutes till November 11.

Who is Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi? What state is Gogoi from? What is his religion?

As the anticipation on the verdict hit through the roof, all eyes were glued on one man - Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who headed the 5-judge bench to give out the landmark decision.

The CJI had previously said the bench will have only four weeks to write the judgment and it would be a “miracle” if the court delivered the judgment in this time frame.

The bench, also comprising justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer had to pronounce the ruling by November 17 as Gogoi's retire is on that date. Had the judgement not been delivered before his retirement, the entire matter would have to be heard afresh.

Naturally, curiosity around Gogoi grew among Indians. Which state did he belong to? What religion did he follow? Were the top-searched queries on Google.

