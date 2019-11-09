Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

What Indians Googled Ahead of SC Ruling on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Title Dispute

Indians, who have been embroiled in the decades-old dispute, headed over to Google to get answers to their queries regarding the Ayodhya verdict.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
What Indians Googled Ahead of SC Ruling on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Title Dispute
Art by Mir Suhail / News18.

On Saturday (November 9), Supreme Court pronounced the highly-awaited verdict in decades-old Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid title dispute at 10:30 am. Headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, a five-judge constitution bench, gave its verdict over the ownership of 2.77-acre of land in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court ruled that Muslim parties will be given alternate land while a trust will be formed by the central government to monitor the construction of a Hindu temple.

To maintain law and order, security was beefed up across the country ahead of the landmark decision with massive police force deployed in every corner of India. Section 144 was imposed in several states and politicians and religious leaders urged the citizens of India to respect and welcome the Supreme Court's decision.

Indians, who have been embroiled in the decades-old dispute, headed over to Google to get answers to their queries regarding the Ayodhya verdict.

What is Section 144?

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was deployed in several states and cities of India to maintain peace and harmony. The section simply prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area. Section 144, which was imposed in UP, Bengaluru, Jammu and so on was the top query on Google.

section 144

Is tomorrow a holiday?

A day before the Ayodhya verdict, Indians wanted to know if there was a holiday on the historic day. With liquor sales banned in several parts of the country; the government of some states also declared holiday for schools, colleges, and coaching institutes till November 11.

holiday

Who is Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi? What state is Gogoi from? What is his religion?

As the anticipation on the verdict hit through the roof, all eyes were glued on one man - Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who headed the 5-judge bench to give out the landmark decision.

The CJI had previously said the bench will have only four weeks to write the judgment and it would be a “miracle” if the court delivered the judgment in this time frame.

The bench, also comprising justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer had to pronounce the ruling by November 17 as Gogoi's retire is on that date. Had the judgement not been delivered before his retirement, the entire matter would have to be heard afresh.

Naturally, curiosity around Gogoi grew among Indians. Which state did he belong to? What religion did he follow? Were the top-searched queries on Google.

gogoi state

religion

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram