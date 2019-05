Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts

This is Hinduism.There is no boundary and no restrictions for anyone. https://t.co/voE48RmXB8 — Pankaj Pujari (@pankajpujari) May 21, 2019

This kind of cultural harmony brings colorful rainbow in our country, maybe this symbolise something for haters of unity. 🇮🇳🙌👏 https://t.co/Bxh7F6g8E4 — Ankur Lodhi Rajput (@AnkurLodhiRajp3) May 21, 2019

With the month of Ramzan underway, Muslims around the world are fasting to commemorate one of the holiest festivals of Islam, believed to mark the first time that the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad. And the festival has brought forth some much-needed moments of amity between Hindus and Muslims in India's Ayodhya - a town historically rife with communal tensions for decades.As per reports by news agency ANI, a temple in Ayodhya conducted an Iftar party for devotees of all faiths to come and enjoy delicious Iftar dishes — fast-breaking food consumed by fasting Muslims post sundown during Ramzan — inside the premises of the temple.The Iftar party was held inside the Shri Ram Sita temple and according to the head priest of the institution, the temple has been hosting Iftar parties for the third year now.The month of Ramzan ends with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr which falls on the June 4 this year.This is not the first time that a Hindu temple has hosted iftar party for their Muslim brethren. A similar incident occurred in a Hindu temple in Kerala's Malappuram last year when the temple hosted vegetarian delicacies within premises as part of an iftar feast.The gesture won many hearts on social media. Many quipped that such tolerance was the hallmark of any religion.This year's Ramzan celebrations coincided with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the results of which are expected to come out on Thursday, May 23. While most exit polls have favoured a sweeping victory for the incumbent BJP, the real numbers would reveal the next Prime Minister of the country on Thursday.