GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

'Azaadi Mubarak': Netflix, KFC, Zomato Celebrate Verdict on Section 377

With the Section 377 decriminalised, brands are celebrating the historic verdict in their own cheeky way.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2018, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Azaadi Mubarak': Netflix, KFC, Zomato Celebrate Verdict on Section 377
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
In perhaps one of the most landmark (and poetic) judgments pronounced, the Supreme Court on Thursday scrapped the obsolete Section 377, making rainbows, unicorns, and everything gay shine bright.

The Internet rejoiced at the happy news. And several brands joined the bandwagon, celebrating the ruling in their own tongue-in-cheek humour.































































 



 



 



View this post on Instagram


 


A post shared by MamyPoko India (@mamypokoindia) on









View this post on Instagram


A post shared by ABSOLUT (@absolutindia) on










 



 



 



View this post on Instagram


 


A post shared by Schbang / (@letschbang) on




































 



 



 



View this post on Instagram


 


A post shared by Mother Dairy Ice Creams (@motherdairyicecreams) on












 



 



 



View this post on Instagram


 


A post shared by Nykaa Beauty (@nykaabeauty) on















View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on




























 



 



 



View this post on Instagram


 


A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics India (@maccosmeticsindia) on


















 



 



 



View this post on Instagram


 


A post shared by IKEA India (@ikea.india) on









View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Pringles India (@pringlesindia) on


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...