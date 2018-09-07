'Azaadi Mubarak': Netflix, KFC, Zomato Celebrate Verdict on Section 377

India just witnessed a sweet victory for love! #Section377 ️‍ pic.twitter.com/34UoGxV9A7 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) September 6, 2018



In perhaps one of the most landmark (and poetic) judgments pronounced, the Supreme Court on Thursday scrapped the obsolete Section 377, making rainbows, unicorns, and everything gay shine bright.The Internet rejoiced at the happy news. And several brands joined the bandwagon, celebrating the ruling in their own tongue-in-cheek humour.

Free love is always 6E! Every cloud has it’s rainbow #loveislove pic.twitter.com/IbWo6k5Cqq — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 6, 2018



Hidesign has always protected and celebrated all sexes, races and sexual orientations. Let's celebrate this historical day! Kudos to celebratingequality and individualism. #LoveWins #Section377Verdict #loveislove pic.twitter.com/SshS5ogkfO

— Hidesign (@HidesignHQ) September 6, 2018



