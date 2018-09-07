'Azaadi Mubarak': Netflix, KFC, Zomato Celebrate Verdict on Section 377
With the Section 377 decriminalised, brands are celebrating the historic verdict in their own cheeky way.
(Image: Twitter)
The Internet rejoiced at the happy news. And several brands joined the bandwagon, celebrating the ruling in their own tongue-in-cheek humour.
#Section377 #LoveIsLove ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BIVAGHsNoI
— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 6, 2018
Today's a good day. #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/cIk28GMEM8 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 6, 2018
#MoveForward, ride with #PRIDE! pic.twitter.com/s2r2g93Lvd
— Uber India (@Uber_India) September 6, 2018
Azadi Mubarak ho #Section377 pic.twitter.com/JXEI3BImOU — Red FM (@RedFMIndia) September 6, 2018
Here's to celebrating the cancelled order that has delivered dignity, equality, individualism and freedom. #Section377 #LoveIsLove #NayeIndiaKeSaath pic.twitter.com/6XqX0V7NlZ
— Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 6, 2018
Here's to an everlasting trip! #Section377 #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/DD9ftD4JK3 — Ola (@Olacabs) September 6, 2018
Cheers to the good in the world! :)#Bewakoof #Section377 #377Verdict #LoveIsLove #LGBT #India pic.twitter.com/BnbnaXjMod
— Bewakoof.com (@bewakoof) September 6, 2018
This one's for #PrideIndia! #LoveWins #Section377 #LoveIsLove #ChunoApneRang pic.twitter.com/73UthAQQn7 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 6, 2018
Towards an inclusive world! #NayiSoch #Imaginemore pic.twitter.com/568iuTQOvr
— Star TV Network (@starindia) September 6, 2018
#Section377Verdict pic.twitter.com/vKTmeevcNd — Zee TV (@ZeeTV) September 6, 2018
#Pride #Section377 #LoveIsLove ❤ pic.twitter.com/o7i6YRZbB7
— KFC India (@KFC_India) September 6, 2018
India just witnessed a sweet victory for love! #Section377 ️ pic.twitter.com/34UoGxV9A7 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) September 6, 2018
Now delivering with #Pride #LoveIsLove #Section377 #377Verdict #UberEatsIndia #UberEats pic.twitter.com/da2jEGzVdF
— Uber Eats India (@UberEats_IND) September 6, 2018
Love Wins! ❤ #Section377 #377Verdict #PrideIndia #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/bbFEKnp9sg — L'Oréal India (@loreal_india) September 6, 2018
Love triumphs. #section377 #loveislove #section377verdict #LGBT #377verdict pic.twitter.com/Awk2Wxh5Kd
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) September 6, 2018
#LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/No0ESv61C3 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) September 6, 2018
No excuses, no regrets.#LoveIsLove #377 pic.twitter.com/qsox7XfYXk
— Cafe Coffee Day (@CafeCoffeeDay) September 6, 2018
#pride pic.twitter.com/OTH2VbzuWJ — BurgerKingIndia (@burgerkingindia) September 6, 2018
Let's celebrate the landmark day when the draconian #Section377 became history.#LoveIsLove #377Verdict #LGBTQ #LGBT pic.twitter.com/kkyJHej6Kt
— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 6, 2018
Great things happen when you choose to #NeverSettle #377verdict pic.twitter.com/ihWEJTQJY6
— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 6, 2018
#LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/NVh0l3ZJmd — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 6, 2018
A progressive India takes off.#loveislove #377 #LGBTQ #FreedomToLove #FreedomToFly pic.twitter.com/teR9p2GDhM
— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 6, 2018
Free love is always 6E! Every cloud has it’s rainbow #loveislove pic.twitter.com/IbWo6k5Cqq — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 6, 2018
United By Love!#GoodTimes #Sec377 #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/vVrKUNGYEv
— Kingfisher (@kingfisherworld) September 6, 2018
A historic day. Everybody has the right to love without fear. Super proud. #Section377 #LoveIsLove #LoveWins #LGBTI pic.twitter.com/yQRlyQkxQz — Domino's Pizza India (@dominos_india) September 6, 2018
#loveislove #lovewins #prideineverycup pic.twitter.com/bOTJKu5jV3
— Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) September 6, 2018
MakePlay, MakeLove! #Section377 #Colours #Pride pic.twitter.com/J6PiFQtCqE — Bira 91 (@bira91) September 6, 2018
Celebrate love ❤️ #LoveIsLove #LoveWins #Section377Verdict #Section377 pic.twitter.com/EuExv6TJhm
— RadioMirchi (@RadioMirchi) September 6, 2018
Here’s to everyone being equally able to look forward to a life of joy and colour. Cheers to equality for all. #Section377 #377scrapped #Section377Verdict #EqualRights #LGBTQ #Freedom #Pride pic.twitter.com/fPpA07VCsb
— Titan Eyeplus (@titaneyeplus) September 6, 2018
#PlayWithPride and celebrate the feeling with Gaana. pic.twitter.com/xHxyQrLQR3
— Gaana (@gaana) September 6, 2018
Love knows no boundaries, Go for Love. #FlySmart #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/OVwQuDX7aJ — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) September 6, 2018
It was about time they squared the circle. #Section377 #377Verdict #RideWithPride pic.twitter.com/2PKCZSv89B — CEAT TYRES (@CEATtyres) September 6, 2018
Hidesign has always protected and celebrated all sexes, races and sexual orientations. Let's celebrate this historical day! Kudos to celebratingequality and individualism. #LoveWins #Section377Verdict #loveislove pic.twitter.com/SshS5ogkfO
— Hidesign (@HidesignHQ) September 6, 2018
It's Set, Love Gets to Go! #LoveIsLove #Section377 pic.twitter.com/EQuybpe3Tz — goibibo (@goibibo) September 6, 2018
ONLY celebrates LOVE #pride #section377 #LGBTQ #lovewins #OnlyIndia pic.twitter.com/FYVcgy4DUJ
— Only India (@OnlyIndia) September 6, 2018
You choose your pair. #LoveIsLove #Section377 pic.twitter.com/wJltBQLVO7 — Tanishq (@TanishqJewelry) September 6, 2018
Turns out, life can be all sunshine and rainbows. #Section377 #LoveIsLove #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/8GgdgzVejp
— Voot (@justvoot) September 6, 2018
#Section377 verdict: Putting the moral police out of jobs!#LoveIsLove #Sec377 #LGBT #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/SdR1s041sO
— Monster India (@monster_india) September 6, 2018
Love is Love pic.twitter.com/lHAhnSKP3i — Lay's India (@Lays_India) September 6, 2018
From the court to the closet, the verdict's out! #MoveOnWithPride #LoveIsLove #Section377 pic.twitter.com/X9YoHREYwK
— Fastrack (@Fastrack) September 6, 2018
