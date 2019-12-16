Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'Azadi', 'Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna': What the Nationwide Student Protests in Solidarity with Jamia Milia Looked Like

Students hit the streets in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pondicherry, Chennai and other parts of the country to protest against the show of violence.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:December 16, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Azadi', 'Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna': What the Nationwide Student Protests in Solidarity with Jamia Milia Looked Like
Students hit the streets in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pondicherry, Chennai and other parts of the country to protest against the show of violence.

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab humare dil mein hai,

Dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai."

The famous Urdu poem by Bismil Azimabadi became the war cry for students who came out in solidarity with their counterparts in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, protests organised by students of Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn when four public buses and two police vehicles were torched during the clashes with police which ensued soon after.

The police resorted to the use of tear gas and batons in order to disperse the crowd, although they have denied using bullets for the same. Yet, videos of injured students, bloody photos from university washrooms and that of police firing have emerged on social media. As the chaos deepened, reportedly fifty students were taken into custody although they were subsequently released in the wee hours of the morning on Monday.

Not just Jamia Milia, Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh too erupted in violent protests against the CAA, which resulted in authorities closing the college till January 5 and compelling students to vacate hostels.

The movement snowballed into a nationwide protest when students of Jamia Milia were taken into custody. Protesters in Delhi gathered in large numbers outside Delhi Police headquarters, demanding the release of their counterparts.

As reports of police brutality spread like wildfire, thousands of students belonging to educational institutions from across the country hit the streets in support for their counterparts in Jamia Milia and AMU to show that the young voices of India cannot be suppressed and no amount of violence can break them.

Peaceful protests were organised by Jadavpur University in Kolkata, Pondicherry University, Mumbai University, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras Maulana Azad University in Hyderabad late on Sunday which continued till Monday.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram