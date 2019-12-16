'Azadi', 'Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna': What the Nationwide Student Protests in Solidarity with Jamia Milia Looked Like

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab humare dil mein hai,

Dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai."

The famous Urdu poem by Bismil Azimabadi became the war cry for students who came out in solidarity with their counterparts in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, protests organised by students of Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn when four public buses and two police vehicles were torched during the clashes with police which ensued soon after.

The police resorted to the use of tear gas and batons in order to disperse the crowd, although they have denied using bullets for the same. Yet, videos of injured students, bloody photos from university washrooms and that of police firing have emerged on social media. As the chaos deepened, reportedly fifty students were taken into custody although they were subsequently released in the wee hours of the morning on Monday.

Not just Jamia Milia, Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh too erupted in violent protests against the CAA, which resulted in authorities closing the college till January 5 and compelling students to vacate hostels.

The movement snowballed into a nationwide protest when students of Jamia Milia were taken into custody. Protesters in Delhi gathered in large numbers outside Delhi Police headquarters, demanding the release of their counterparts.

As reports of police brutality spread like wildfire, thousands of students belonging to educational institutions from across the country hit the streets in support for their counterparts in Jamia Milia and AMU to show that the young voices of India cannot be suppressed and no amount of violence can break them.

Peaceful protests were organised by Jadavpur University in Kolkata, Pondicherry University, Mumbai University, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras Maulana Azad University in Hyderabad late on Sunday which continued till Monday.

Jadavpur University students take out late night protest march in #Kolkata in solidarity with Jamia Milia pic.twitter.com/ga1QYbnsHB — Indrojit | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) December 16, 2019

Visuals from Maulana Azad National Urdu University Hyderabad. Students showing support to #JamiaMilia and condemning Delhi Police brutality. #JamiaProtest pic.twitter.com/bIJdZCg2EC — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 15, 2019

IIT Bombay stands with the students in Delhi. So proud of them. pic.twitter.com/T8oubEAGA3 — Anupam Guha (@Anupam_Guha) December 15, 2019

Please use this image and share with everyone you know pic.twitter.com/GjmZcoPMR4 — Unmana (@Unmana) December 16, 2019

Today (16/12/2019) Students conduct protest against NRC and CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) in Mohammed Sathak College,sholinganallur, chennai at 9.30 am — Satheesh lakshmanan 🖋‏‎‎சதீஷ் லெட்சுமணன் (@Saislakshmanan) December 16, 2019

IIT Madras has called for a protest today at noon. Where are all the other educational institutions in this battle?! Do post protest timings in your respective cities. Will collate a list.#Solidarity #StandWithJamia #StandWithAMU #CABProtests — Raksha Kumar (@Raksha_Kumar) December 16, 2019

