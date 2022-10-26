Azharuddin Had to Clarify Kohli Was With Ashish Nehra Not Rishi Sunak and Twitter Facepalmed Hard

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin took to his official Twitter to issue a clarification about Virat Kohli and Ashish Nehra’s throwback photo after Rishi Sunak was named as the leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party. This comes in as a Twitter user posted an old photo of former cricketer Ashish Nehra, who many believe looks similar to Sunak. The image shows Nehra handing out a prize to Kohli. However, “A Young @imVkohli with @RishiSunak,” read the caption of the image. There have already been speculations that the 42-year-old Sunak resembles former Team India cricketer Ashish Nehra.

“The actual stars in the pic are @imVkohli with @ashishnehra1. Not UK’s new prime minister as being circulated on #WhatsApp,” the former cricketer wrote in the caption, becoming the reason for a massive laugh riot. Have a look:

The actual stars in the pic are @imVkohli with @ashishnehra1 Not UK’s new prime minister as being circulated on #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/F00QKZhTg9 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) October 25, 2022

The tweet has gone viral and managed to gather nearly 27K likes. “Azhar Bhai it’s a known fact, aap joke samjhe nhi,” commented a Twitter user. “Sarcasm ka naam suna ha Azhar Bhai,” wrote another Twitter user.

Azhar bhai yeh dekho Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/2wTVVMuNBk — Manas 🇮🇳 (@Manasrb2) October 25, 2022

UK new PM can be seen here with Rishabh Pant 😛 pic.twitter.com/EQUr2vViyq — Rohit Yadav (@RohitnVicky) October 25, 2022

Thank you Sir for this much needed clarification,there was a lot of confusion!pic.twitter.com/xj6P0Ki1s1 — Dr.♏αnthαn (@Manthansinh_) October 25, 2022

Yeh peeche Kumar Sanu saab kya kar rahe hai? — Raman (@Dhuandhaar) October 25, 2022

Sarcasm ka naam suna ha Azhar Bhai 😅 — naved (@naveedafsar3) October 25, 2022

And now you will say this one is also Ashish Nehra and not Rishi Sunak 😐 pic.twitter.com/xlhEGtMXUU — Charlie (@Nirmal_hoon) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier many people also created memes around the same. People posted images of the two, drawing comparisons. Also, while posting congratulatory messages for Rishi Sunak, they used Ashish Nehra’s photos.

Sunak becomes the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country. He is also UK’s first Hindu premier but the former chancellor to the exchequer has rarely spoken about his religion despite being a practising Hindu. Sunak announced his bid to become the prime minister days after the outgoing prime minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on October 20 after party members rebelled against her citing that her mini-budget negatively affected the UK economy.

