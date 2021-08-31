'Baaghi' Director Gifts Wife a Batman-Inspired 'Batmobile,' Straight Outta Gotham

Choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan’s gift for his wife Shaira has created a storm on social media. The filmmaker gifted a car to Shaira on her birthday this year. But what’s so unusual about the car? Maybe the price? But it is not just about the price in this case. Ahmed gifted a special ‘Batmobile’ that is based on the design on the batmobile driven by actor Michael Keaton in two of the Batman films- Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). The classic design Batmobile that was designed by the Batman director Tim Burton is considered the most popular and accurate representation of the Batmobile. Shaira posted multiple pictures where she posed with her new machine while matching its colour with her dress. In the caption, she thanked her husband Ahmed for making her dream come true.

As expected, Shaira’s post exploded on the internet and people rushed to the comment section to share their reactions. Several celebrities also posted their comment. While actress Genelia D’souza was amazed by the pictures of the car, Eli Avram wondered if it was Batman 2.0. Eli wrote, “Omg what is this thing! Batman returns 2.0". Filmmaker Remo D’souza, actress Raveena Tandon and Sanjana Saghi also shared their reaction

In another post, she shared a video giving a closer look at the looks and design of the car while thanking the makers of the car.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTC7ovijWC4/

Actress Disha Patani was blown away by the looks of the car and called it insane. While the comments were filled with congratulatory messages for Shaira, some users joked about the mileage of the car and the petrol prices. Reacting to the video a user wrote, “Hope it’s electric version.. petrol price is 107-108."

The video so has garnered over 43 thousand views along with 13.5 thousand likes on the platform.

What’s your reaction to the car?

