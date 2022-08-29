'Baap Baap Hota Hai' Returns to Twitter As India Defeats Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Twitter could not hold their emotions back as India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup campaign starter at Dubai International Stadium on August 28. The Rohit Sharma-led side, with crucial contributions by Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, chased Pakistan’s target of 148 with three balls to spare. Soon after the triumph, social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory posts for Team India with many reminding Pakistan “Baap To Baap Hota hai”. Users came up with hilarious memes taking dig at Pakistan

This picture is enough to tell about today's crucial match.

Baap Baap Hota Hai❤‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bngm53i0mz — Harsh Tiwari (@iamhktiwari) August 28, 2022

Winning the toss in the high-octane contest, Rohit Sharma put Pakistan to bat first, a decision that was soon proved right by Bhuneshwar Kumar y picking the wicket of Babar Azarm. Building on the early breakthrough, Indian pacers led by Bhuneshwars curtailed Pakistan’s scoring rate. While Mohammad Rizwan attempted to hold the innings together, the regular fall of wickets and the break on the scoring rate got the better hold of him. Rizwan was dismissed after scoring 43 off 42 balls. Pakistan was reeling at 114/ 7 in the 18th over.

While some last-minute firework by Shanwaz Dahani got Pakistan to over 140 run mark, the side was bundled up 147. Bhuvneshwar finished with four wickets while Hardik scalped three successes.

India started off the chase with the fall of opener KL Rahul on the second delivery of the innings. Virat Kohli and Rohit steered the side out of the shock of an early jolt with a slow but stable start. The du added 49 runs together when Rohit was caught at the boundary looking for a big hit. Kohli followed his skipper with a dismissal in a similar fashion at 35 off 34 deliveries.

Pakistan was sniffing a chance of a turnaround but Ravindra Jadeja and Sruyakumar Yadav stabilised the Indian innings After the fall of Yadav, Hardik Pandya partnered with Jadeja as the match inched towards a nail-biting finish with several dramatic events unfolding on the pitch.

With just seven needed in the final over and two set batters at the crease, India look headed for a comfortable victory. However, the wicket of Jadeja on the first ball promised yet another twist.

The fans of both teams were on the edge of their seats when a confident six off Hardik Pandya’s bat took India past the winning line.

With the victory, India also avenged its defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 match at the same venue.

Hardik was awarded the Player of the match trophy for his all-round performance. India will now face Hong Kong on August 31.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here