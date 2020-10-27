'Baba ka Dhaba' Couple Gets Free Cataract Surgery after Delhi Doctor Steps in to Help

Anybody who is active on social media in India must have heard about Baba ka Dhaba. The place received instant fame and support after a video of its old owner weeping was shared on Twitter by a user, Vasundhara Tankha Sharma.

The user has now shared another update related to the owners of Baba ka Dhaba — Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi. She informed Twitterati that when the video was initially shared, her friend’s father — an ophthalmologist — noticed that the elderly couple have cataract.

Posting a picture of the doctor with Baba ka Dhaba famed Kanta Prasad, Vasundhara said that the doctor has given Kanta and Badami the gift of clear sight today at his clinic in Delhi.

My friend’s father (who is a doctor) saw #BabaKaDhaba go viral and realised both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have cataract. He gave them both the gift of clear eyesight today. Thank you so much, sir!!! Touching to see the continued act of kindness ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9N4Mul8Zq3 — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 26, 2020

In another tweet, she shared that the name of the doctor is Samir Sud.

This is Dr. Samir Sud from @sharpsightdelhi 👏👏 — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 26, 2020

Reactions started pouring in after seeing the heart-warming gesture of the doctor.

One user said it was kind of the doctor to do this humanitarian act. He added, “May he be able to serve humanity for ages. Salute to him.”

Very kind of Dr. Samir for his humanitarian act. May he be able to serve the humanity for ages. Salute to him. — RTandon (@rtwitty) October 26, 2020

Piyush Sharma, another commenter was mesmerised after seeing the post and said that kindness does not stop at one act. He praised Vasundhara and her friend for this gesture.

In her response to Piyush’s comment, Vasundhara said that she truly meant it when she said that India has the biggest heart.

I know I truly meant it when I said that India has the biggest heart ! — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 26, 2020

A user named Vikrant said that it was incredible that the doctor understood the medical condition of the old couple just by looking at their videos and pictures.

The post was shared on October 26 and has been liked by over 5,800 people.

Baba ka Dhaba, a roadside eatery was first shot to fame after Vasundhara shared a video where the elderly couple was seen dejected after their food wasn’t sold. The person who had recorded the video urged the people to visit their small eatery in Malviya Nagar.

Residents of Delhi responded by going to Baba ka Dhaba and supporting the small business by eating from that place.