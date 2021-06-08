Baba Ka Dhaba Couple Returns to Old Eatery After Restaurant Fails, Struggles For Customers

Remember one of last year’s overnight successes, Baba Ka Dhaba? Well after six months of fame and glory, the old couple is back to their early days as they desperately wait for customers in their roadside eatery in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. Last year, a YouTuber shared a video of Kanta Prasad and his wife Badaami Devi struggling to make ends meet in their roadside eatery. The video went viral and Baba Ka Dhaba became an overnight success with hundreds of people making huge lines outside the eatery to buy their food, click selfies and donate money. Food delivery services and restaurant finder, Zomato, also listed the eatery on its website. Prasad had opened a new restaurant and was also able to settle all his debts and buy smartphones for himself and his family. However, the restaurant was unsuccessful and shut down in February, making him and his wife return to their roadside stall once again. But with the lockdown in place, the eatery is struggling to find customers. Prasad told Hindustan Times, “The daily footfalls at our dhaba have declined because of the ongoing Covid lockdown, and our daily sales have come down from ₹3,500 before the lockdown to ₹1,000 now. The income is not sufficient for our family of eight."

Following last year’s success, Prasad had invested Rs 5 lakh to open the new restaurant and hired three workers. After a brief period of success, the footfall decreased significantly and Prasad had to shut it down. He told Hindustan Times, “The average monthly sales never crossed ₹40,000. I had to bear all the losses. In hindsight, I feel we were wrongly advised to open a new restaurant. Of the total investment of ₹5 lakh, we managed to recover only ₹36,000 from the sale of chairs, utensils, and cooking machines, after the restaurant shut down."

UPDATE: baba ka dhaba is now listed on zomato and our team is working with the elderly couple there to enable food deliveriesthank you to the good people of the internet for bringing our attention to this ❤️ — zomato india (@zomatoin) October 8, 2020

Youtuber Gaurav Wasan was the man who highlighted the poor condition of Kanta Prasad’s eatery through a Youtube video. However, Prasad had later filed a cheating complaint against Wasan and his associates for allegedly misappropriating the money he received in the donation. He alleged that Wasan intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".

Later, Wasan refuted all allegations of fraud and also produced bank statements to prove transactions to Prasad’s bank account.

