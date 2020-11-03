'Baba Ka Dhaba' Couple to Undergo Another Cataract Surgery as Delhi Hospital Steps in to Help

Kanta Prasad, the owner of the popular restaurant 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, and his wife Badami Devi will undergo another cataract surgery on Tuesday.

The couple has already undergone a free cataract surgery at a Delhi hospital around a week ago.

Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi, who gained attention, love and sympathy of people after getting featured a YouTuber's video wherein the couple spoke about their struggles to run the restaurant following the Covid-triggered crises, have been treated by Sharp Sight Eye hospital for free.

The couple is scheduled to undergo direct eye surgery again on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Not a single penny was taken from the couple by the hospital, and both have been given free medicines and glasses.

Dr Samir Sood, director of Sharp Sight Eye Hospital told IANS: "I am very happy that I could help them. After 'Baba Ka Dhaba' food joint went viral, our hospital team reached out to them and got information related to their eyes."

"When both of them came to the hospital, we examined their eyes. After investigation, it was found that only 30 per cent vision is left in both eyes. The hospital performed a painless procedure following which no bandage was required."

Both underwent left eye surgery on October 27 at the hospital. After the surgery, the vision of both increased to 10 feet, doctors said.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who shot the elderly couple to fame recently refuted all allegations of fraud and also produced bank statements to prove transactions to 'Baba Ka Dhaha' owner Kanta Prasad's bank account.

In his complaint to police, Prasad said Wasan shot his video and posted it online and convinced the public on social media to donate money to the eatery owner.

He further alleged that Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".

The owner of the food joint also accused the YouTuber of not providing details of the financial transactions to him. “We received the complaint yesterday at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and the matter is being probed. No FIR has been registered yet in the case,” Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

Wasan showed proof of transactions to the public, photos of which were obtained by News18.

