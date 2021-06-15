Baba Ka Dhaba: Fame, Fall Out and Filmy Reunion With Food Blogger

The viral story of Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba has finally come to its happy ending- at least for now. Food vlogger Gaurav Wasan, whose video brought overnight fame for Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad and his wife, has reunited with the elderly couple forgiving them for the allegation they had made against him in the past. The viral story of Baba Ka Dhaba was nothing less than a Bollywood drama with all the masala of emotions. As this story takes a positive turn after going through several twists, we look back at the timeline of events that unfolded in this Baba Ka Dhaba story.

October 2020: It all started with a viral video on Food Blogger Gaurav Wasan’s page Swaad. Kanta and his wife who ran an eatery outlet in Delhi's Malviya Nagar were severely hit by the effect on business brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple was not even able to sell their daily produce and were finding it difficult to meet their needs.

Their story featured in a video posted by Gaurav and it soon got everyone's attention online. From celebrities to common people everyone was moved by the plight of Kanta and his wife Badaami Devi. There was a sudden rise in the footfall of customers at this humble food joint. With long queues of the customer, things changed overnight for the couple. People who could not manage to go to the eatery donated money to the couple from across the country.

November 2020: However, as money got involved Prasad had a fallout with Gaurav. He accused Gaurav of siphoning off the donation money and filed a police complaint against the food blogger. Kanta alleged that Gaurav deliberately shared only his and his family/friends’ bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donations through different mode of payment. A teary-eyed Gaurav denied the allegation and shared his bank details to prove his innocence.

December 2020: With the money received through donation, Kanta moved out of his makeshift food joint and opened his own restaurant but things did not go out well and Kanta started losing money. The footfall had dropped and after incurring losses, he was forced back to his small eatery joint.

June 2021: As Kanta returned back to his old shop, he issued an apology to Gaurav. Apologizing for his mistakes, he said that Gaurav was never a 'thief'. Being the bigger man here Gaurav reunited with the elderly couple and forgave them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here