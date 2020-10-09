'Baba ka Dhaba' Opens Floodgate to Stories of Miseries of Small Businesses

The pandemic has affected many businesses, especially the small ones which are in the hospitality, food catering business. Most of the street food vendors who operate roadside eateries have either shut shop or are running with a hope to get back earning a decent living.

Recently, a widely shared video of a small eatery run by an elderly couple in Delhi went viral, prompting an outpouring of support. It all started with a post on Instagram and a late-night tweet. The small eatery called ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi run by an elderly couple Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi, who have been selling home-cooked food for the last 30 years.

ALSO READ: Elderly Delhi Couple's 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Went Viral Overnight. Now They're Listed on Zomato

The couple were one of the many who have been struggling to earn due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Their plight could be seen in the video shared by food blogger Gaurav Wasan, showing a crying Prasad who was lamenting his woes.

The video which went viral in hours of posting has been shared across multiple social media platforms. There was a queue outside Prasad’s eatery even before they could finish cooking the day’s menu. With a continuous stream of customers flocking their ‘dhaba,’ Prasad feels humbled by the support received.

In a new video which surfaced online, posted by Ashutosh @iashutosh23, Prasad asked people to support every local vendor/business in these troubled times. He went to add how the pandemic has left many without food and shelter by robbing their means of livelihood and supporting their families.

ALSO READ: 'Visit Baba ka Dhaba': How a Viral Video Got Internet to Save Old Couple's Eatery in Delhi

Reacting to Prasad’s video, netizens took to the micro blogging site in support to find a Baba Ka Dhaba near them and encourage local business and vendors.

One user posted images of similar small eateries in and around Delhi, stating they have taught us to keep moving ahead.

Dadi ki RasoiBaba ka DhabaSardar ji Omlette waleFrom Delhi NCRThey have taught us to keep moving ahead with the hope and prayers, hard work comes first then other things ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4eZqTRyhVb — Mojo (@Singhlicious) October 8, 2020

Another user was overwhelmed to see the support the #Baba Ka Dhaba has received and urged everyone to support local vendors as Diwali is approaching.

It's overwhelming to see the response to #BABAKADHABA today. Diwali is coming, buy diyas and rangolis from local vendors.It's a festival for us but it's an year round earning for them as well.Bring smiles on their face this Diwali.Nothing else matters. pic.twitter.com/VeQhOngKld — Swadesi (@thewanderborn) October 8, 2020

Social media does really work wonders sometimes. In times of pandemic and social-distancing, it brings people closer to lend a helping hand to those who need it the most.