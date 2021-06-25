'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner Discharged After Suicide Attempt, Says YouTubers 'Forced' Him into Depression

‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner Kanta Prasad, was on Thursday discharged from the Safdarjung Hospital, where he was admitted following an alleged suicide attempt. Following his discharge, Prasad recorded a statement to the police alleging that several YouTubers had called him to pressure him to apologise to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan which led to him falling into depression. While no FIR has been filed regarding the matter, the police are investigating the role of the YouTubers who allegedly made the calls to Prasad.

DCP (south district) Atul Kumar Thakur told Prasad’s condition is currently stable and he has returned home. “Initially, he was on a ventilator and then in the Intensive Care Unit," a senior officer was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Cops said they received a PCR call last week about a man who had tried to take his own life and was brought to the hospital. A report on Indian Express said that when cops reached the hospital they found it was Prasad. Prasad’s wife, Badami Devi, told them that he has been depressed for the past several days. She also informed them that the couple had to close down a restaurant recently which they had started after well-wishers had provided them with funds after seeing prasad’s plight last year.

YouTuber Gaurav Wasan had highlighted the poor condition of 81-year-old Kanta Prasad and his wife Badaami Devi’s eatery through a viral video last year, following which, he got overnight fame. Prasad, however, filed a cheating complaint against Wasan and his associates for allegedly misappropriating the money he received in the donation. Wasan refuted all allegations of fraud and also produced bank statements to prove transactions to Prasad’s bank account.

Kanta Prasad had recently issued an apology to Wasan. In a viral Instagram video, Prasad, with folded hands, says that Gaurav Wasan (YouTuber) was neither a thief and nor did he claim that he was one. Prasad further adds that he was in the wrong for saying, “I made a mistake by saying ‘I didn’t call him but he approached us himself,’ I’d like to apologise."

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

