Baba Ka Dhaba Owner Issues Apology, Says YouTuber Who Shot Him to Fame Not a Thief

Kanta Prasad, the owner of popular eatery ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has issued an apology to the YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, the man who highlighted the poor condition of Kanta Prasad and his wife Badaami Devi’s eatery through a viral video. Following the overnight fame, Prasad had opened a new restaurant and was also able to settle all his debts and buy smartphones for himself and the family. However, the restaurant was unsuccessful and shut down in February, making him and his wife return to their roadside stall once again.

In an Instagram video that has gone viral now, Prasad, with folded hands, says that Gaurav Wasan (YouTuber) was neither a thief and nor did he claim that he was one. Prasad further adds that he was in the wrong for saying, “I made a mistake by saying ‘I didn’t call him but he approached us himself,’ I’d like to apologise."

Following last year’s success, Prasad had invested Rs 5 lakh to open the new restaurant and hired three workers. After a brief period of success, the footfall decreased significantly and Prasad had to shut it down. He told Hindustan Times, “The average monthly sales never crossed Rs 40,000. I had to bear all the losses. In hindsight, I feel we were wrongly advised to open a new restaurant. Of the total investment of Rs 5 lakh, we managed to recover only ₹36,000 from the sale of chairs, utensils, and cooking machines, after the restaurant shut down."

Youtuber Gaurav Wasan was the man who highlighted the poor condition of Kanta Prasad’s eatery through a Youtube video. However, Prasad had later filed a cheating complaint against Wasan and his associates for allegedly misappropriating the money he received in the donation. He alleged that Wasan intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".

Later, Wasan refuted all allegations of fraud and also produced bank statements to prove transactions to Prasad’s bank account.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here