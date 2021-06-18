'Baba ka Dhaba' Owner Kanta Prasad Attempts Suicide, Admitted to Delhi Hospital

Kanta Prasad of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ fame in in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night after he attempted suicide, police said. Cops said they received a PCR call on Thursday about a man who had tried to take his own life and was brought to the hospital. A report on Indian Express said that when cops reached the hospital they found it was Prasad. Prasad’s wife told cops that he has been depressed for the past several days. She also informed them that the couple had to close down a restaurant recently which they had started after well-wishers had provided them with funds after seeing prasad’s plight last year.

Prasad’s wife who spoke to news agency ANI said she had no idea what he ate but she brought him to the hospital. “I don’t know anything, I don’t know what did he eat. I had not seen. He fell unconscious, I was sitting at the dhaba. I brought him here. Doctor has not told us anything so far. I don’t know what was going on in his mind."

I don't know anything, I don't know what did he eat. I had not seen. He fell unconscious, I was sitting at the dhaba. I brought him here. Doctor has not told us anything so far. I don't know what was going on in his mind: Badami Devi, wife of Baba Ka Dhaba's Kanta Prasad pic.twitter.com/oM0fxTD5mq— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

YouTuber Gaurav Wasan had highlighted the poor condition of Kanta Prasad (80) and his wife Badaami Devi’s eatery through a viral video last year, following which, he got overnight fame and was able to open a new restaurant and was also able to settle all his debts and buy smartphones for himself and the family.

However, Prasad had later filed a cheating complaint against Wasan and his associates for allegedly misappropriating the money he received in the donation. He alleged that Wasan intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".

Wasan refuted all allegations of fraud and also produced bank statements to prove transactions to Prasad’s bank account.

Recently, Kanta Prasad had also issued an apology to Wasan. In an Instagram video that has gone viral now, Prasad, with folded hands, says that Gaurav Wasan (YouTuber) was neither a thief and nor did he claim that he was one. Prasad further adds that he was in the wrong for saying, “I made a mistake by saying ‘I didn’t call him but he approached us himself,’ I’d like to apologise."

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

