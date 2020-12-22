‘Baba ka Dhaba’ Owner Starts a New Restaurant in Delhi, Offers Indian and Chinese on Menu

Social media's favourite baba, Delhi's Baba ka Dhaba's Kanti Prasad on Monday opened up a new restaurant in the same locality of Malviya Nagar.

The elderly couple, Prasad and his wife Badami Devi's recent story of rise from the throes of poverty to becoming a viral sensation to the unwanted controversy with the food vlogger Gaurav vasan to now finally opening up a restaurant, has all happened in front of the social media. Now, Prasad (80) and his wife have entered a fresh chapter in their lives by inaugurating their brand-new restaurant in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Prasad said, ""We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help. I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here.

Prasad and his wife's destiny had changed overnight in October after food vlogger Gaurav Vasan had stumbled upon their small kiosk, where the duo were struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic-induced lockdown back in the early months. Vasan's urgent appeal to his followers made a huge crowd throng outside their make-shift food joint to enjoy home cooked food after the heartbreaking video went viral on social media.

The kiosk sold dal, curry, parathas, and rice at a meagre Rs 30-50 a plate. Usually a popular joint before Covid struck, the couple lost their daily income as people started avoiding roadside food. Appealing in the video, Prasad had broken down into tears showing a few Rs 10 notes as his day's collection.

Soon after Prasad's story became known, it resulted in thousands of people, including celebrities, politicians, and even companies, coming forward to support him.

Prasad's new restaurant is a little walk away from his old kiosk and he says he will continue to run his dhaba too. His restaurant, incidentally is also known as 'Baba ka Dhaba'.

Prasad told ANI that he has installed new furniture to CCTV cameras in the new joint and even though, him and his wife will cook the food, they have also employed a helper.

The heartwarming story of Prasad had taken an ugly turn in November when he had filed a complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds.

In his complaint to police, Prasad said Wasan shot his video and posted it online and convinced the public on social media to donate money to the eatery owner.

He further alleged that Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".

The internet, like always was divided over the complaint filed by Kanta Prasad. While many believed that Gaurav may have cheated the couple, many felt the need to a thorough probe of the funds transferred before labelling charges.

Well, all's well that ends well. We wish Kanta Prasad and his wife all the best with their new endeavour.