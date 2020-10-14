'Baba Ka Dhaba' to Jobless Ex-Disney Employees: Good Samaritans on Internet Spread Smiles in Times of Distress

Baba ka Dhaba is one story that reinstated our faith in the world of social media that is often riddled with hate, trolling and cancel culture. The old man's teary eyed video went viral as his eatery failed to earn him a decent living. But soon, Baba ka Dhaba was all over the social media, within day people headed towards the small food stall in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar locality.

The eatery is run by octogenarian Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi. The couple had moved to Delhi many years back from Uttar Pradesh with the hopes of a better life. They have been running this food stall since 1988. His dream of a flourishing business came true after nearly three decades. Thanks to the good world of Internet.

Prasad's is not the unique case. Here is a list of instances where the Internet pooled it resources and reach to help out people in distress:

Kerala Fisherman who Helped in Rescue Operation during Floods: During the floods in Kerala, the fishermen in the state tried to help those who were in need. It was reported that time that a fisherman named Jaisal KP had gone out of way so that maximum number of people could be rescued. He hunched, so that people could step on it and reach the NDRF boat. Later on social media, people not only lauded him but also shared the video of heroic man. The video was so widely shared that Car making company Tata decided to gift him a vehicle as a token of his work.

Bloggers Help Disney employees after being Laid off in Pandemic: Blogger couple Sarah and Tom Bricker raised over $40,000 for their local food bank. The couple’s initial target was to raise $2,000, but they exceeded the figure quickly due to widespread donations.

Mia Khalifa Auctions Specs: Recently, the star put up her specs for auction so that she could help those affected by the blast in Lebanon. The actress put the glasses on auction on EBay and urged fans to contribute as much as they could.