Baba Sehgal Gives Desi Twist to Camila Cabello's 'Senorita' and it is Art at its Finest

For Indiepop fans Baba Sehgal is not an unknown name of the music industry. Born as Harjeet Singh Sehgal, he is considered to be the world’s first Hindi rapper who occasionally makes desi renditions of famous English songs. Along with his quirky remakes, he is also known for his acting and comedy. At times, Baba Sehgal takes social media by storm with his catchy tunes. And now he is back with his version of the hit song senorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. As expected, Twitter couldn’t get enough of it.

Baba Sehgal uploaded a video showing three versions of him simultaneously on the screen. It opens with two characters of Baba Sehgal sitting in front of a TV discussing if they could try something new this time. To which, the third character from inside the television suggests that they could make a Hindi cover of Senorita, called ‘Sarita.’ The trio then sings the lyrics as ‘Rakha Hai Teri Mom Ne Naam Sarita, Likhi Hai Maine Tere Liye Kavita, Surahi jaisa Galalala, Ring Main Lekar Aya Flat Bhi Sell Karaya…’ Although this Baba Sehgal version was released in 2019, it has resurfaced on social media now.

The clip’s caption said that for us it’s Senorita but for him it’s Sarita. Listen to the complete peppy tune here:

For you it’s Señorita but for me it’s Sarita 😜 pic.twitter.com/cYZTZdRDQJ— Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) June 24, 2021

It created a buzz online and the video took the Internet by storm as it racked up more than 1,50,000 views. The catchy tune was loved by netizens who showered their appreciation and love in the comments section.

Baba : Its been a long time since I heard such a fine song from u.Loved it.— indranil mukherjee (@PhoenixIndranil) June 24, 2021

This changed my mood. Made my day!— Udit Koolwal (@udit_kool) June 24, 2021

Some users were fascinated by 3 Baba Sehgals.

Because 3 Baba Sehgals are always better than one. https://t.co/5kauCgzaca— The Mallu Bong (द മല്ലു বং) 🇮🇳 (@themallubong) June 24, 2021

There can never be enough @OnlyBabaSehgal s ! https://t.co/dxBu4pBFpR— Sai Krishna (@saimohankrishna) June 24, 2021

Someone wrote they were expecting Baba Seghal to use the word ‘Barista’ too in the lyrics.

Kept thinking you would throw 'Barista' in there somewhere.— Trap Jepita🇮🇳 (@raxter) June 24, 2021

Interestingly, a woman named Sarita also commented saying that Baba Sehgal was her first-ever concert.

Baba!! You were my first ever concert! And my name is Sarita 🎶 🎵— ✨Sarita✨ (@dr_saritavrao) June 24, 2021

Some jokes and memes were also made on the tune.

baba you are beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/ucg2bv4PHz— Sufi 🖤 (@sufi_soul__) June 24, 2021

Earlier, Baba Sehgal had shared Hindi remakes of famous numbers like Bella Caio, Rasputin, Rockabye to name a few.

