Baba Sehgal Wants You to do 'Namaste' in His Latest Rap Song to Fight Coronavirus

While the world grapples with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak — social isolation and restricting contact-based greetings seem to be the need of the hour.

Among all things that have been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, contact-based ways of greetings are perhaps the worst hit.

Following fears that the virus may spread through physical contact with an affected person, many across the world have limited their physical contact with others and the effect can be seen in the way people are now greeting each other. And one type of greeting which is currently winning the world is the Indian way of saying hello with folded hands and a namaste.

Needless to say, a lot of online buzz has been created with this Indian style being adopted by global citizens and the latest to join the trend is none other than the Indian rapper Baba Sehgal himself.

Sehgal in his recent rap, NAMASTE - CoronaVirus sey bachney ka Indian Tareeka spreads awareness about the COVID-19 virus in the 'Indian style' through musical beats.

The video starts with him saying, "Initially I thought I won't make a song on coronavirus because it's quite a serious issue. But last night when I saw Prince Charles doing namaste on TV, I was taken back, I was very happy because namaste comes from our culture," adding, "So guys let's do this namaste and beat this corona."

Sehgal then grooves to energetic beats while folding his hands in a 'namaste' style. Throughout the song, he urges people to take preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

He sings, "Don't worry don't worry saab ho jaayga theek, strong bano strong bano don't be weak (Don't worry everything will be alright, stay strong don't be weak)".

Before adding, "Namaste, namaste, haat joro joro tum karo namaste (Namstaey, fold your hands and do namaste)," while tapping his feet to the beats.