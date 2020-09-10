Baba Sehgal’s Version of Backstreet Boys' 'I Want It That Way' is Internet's Dental Anthem

The latest from Baba Sehgal’s vault of music wonders is his surprising version of classic Backstreet Boys hit “I Want it That Way.” The Hindi spin titled "Shining tera Daant hai" has much similarity to the background music of the iconic song from 1999 album Millennium.

The music video showcases Baba Sehgal interestingly in four different avatars to parallel the western band’s four members. The video has previews of the version playing on laptop and television screens wherein Baba Sehgal is singing and dancing.

Baba Sehgal has shared the parody of the old school song, on social media as well as Youtube. While sharing it on Twitter, he wrote, “Backstreet Boys Hindi mein - Shining tera Daant hai”.

Backstreet Boys Hindi mein - Shining tera Daant hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/aHOwS5xYeD — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 9, 2020

Among others, who are completely surprised by Baba Sehgal’s incredible music video and lyrics, actor Gulshan Devaiah is also amazed.

He took to Twitter and in response quipped, “Backstreet boys have decided to sue themselves for copying Baba Sehgal & have also expressed their willingness to permanently serve as background boys in all of Baba’s videos as repentance”.

Backstreet boys have decided to sue themselves for copying Baba Sehgal & have also expressed their willingness to permanently serve as background boys in all of Baba’s videos as repentance. https://t.co/QnmMUb5Wzw — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) September 10, 2020

Interestingly, the singer who brought hip-hop to the Indian music scenario by giving a comic twist in many of his videos had shared this unique version last year also.

Baba Sehgal shared the music video on Instagram and wrote, “SHINING TERA DAANT HAI - hindi cover of I WANT IT THAT WAY by backstreet boys #babasehgal #hindicover #iwantitthatway #backstreetboys #pop #enjoy #share #like #love #fun”.

Baba Sehgal is a playback singer known for his wacky style of song lyrics. He has several hit songs under his belt, and has made ripples across social media by redoing older songs with his own lines. He also often entertains with his unique rib-tickling topical poetries and desi raps.