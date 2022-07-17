Are Psychic Baba Vanga's Predictions for 2022 'Coming True'?

Baba Vanga, the blind psychic who predicted various crucial world events before dying in 1996, made several predictions for 2022 as well. Turns out, two of her predictions have come true as the year is halfway through. The psychic predicted extreme floods in parts of Australia and South Asia. Between February and April, Australia was hit with one of the worst recorded flood disasters. The disaster submerged parts of South East Queensland, the Wide Bay-Burnett, and the New South Wales, Brisbane.

The second prediction mentioned acute water shortages in various major cities of the world. At the start of this month, reports about governments of Portugal and Italy urging citizens to limit their water usage to the bare minimum surfaced on the internet. The situation is worse for Italy which witnessed the worst case of drought since the 1950s. As per reports, 97 percent of Portugal had severe drought.

Born in Strumica, Bulgaria as Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova, Baba Vanga lost her sight when she was 12 years old. She claimed to have gotten a gift from God that allowed her to see into the future. She succumbed to breast cancer in 1996 but her disciples claim that she has made predictions till 5079, the year when the world will end, according to Baba Vanga.

Although her claims are taken with a pinch of salt, many pay heed to her predictions due to the ones that came true. Baba Vanga is said to have predicted the attack of 9/11 and the appointment of the first black president in the United States. She also predicted Brexit in 2017.

For the coming years, she has predicted a new pandemic in 2022, humans travelling to Venus in 2028, and organ transplant technology increasing the age of humans beyond 100 years in 2046.

