Babar Azam Tells Pak Team Not to Point Fingers, Adds 'Don't Worry Nawaz' in 'Ironic' Moment

The India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup was one for the history books. Team India roared to a thumping victory and Pakistani Cricket fans had a collective meltdown on social media. The Pakistani team came close to glory but failed to close the deal. The last over of the high-octane encounter bowled by Mohammad Nawaz produced moments in favour of India. Nawaz was given 16 runs to defend. A six deposited by Kohli was called a no ball by umpires, and three runs completed by Kohli on the subsequent free-hit were counted as three byes despite him being castled by Nawaz.

After the defeat, Pakistan captain Babar Azam comforted the team, especially a shaken-up Nawaz. In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Azam can be heard saying, “No one should point fingers on one person, this should not happen, not in this team. As a team we have lost, as a team we will win. We have to stick to together, remember that. We have had good performances too. Look at those too. There have been some really good performances, but the small mistakes that were committed, we need to work on them.”

Moments later, Azam continued, “Khaas taur se, Nawaz. Ghabra mat. Koi masla nahi. Tu match-winner hai mera. (Especially, Nawaz, don’t worry. You are my match-winner) and I will always have belief in you. No matter what happens. You will win matches for me. The efforts were really good. It was a pressure game, but you took it close. Very well done.” He went on to advise the team to leave the defeat behind and to push through. However, many cricket fans found this to be ironic, and a little bit of a Michael Scott moment.

Clearly my favourite episode of Office https://t.co/WA80kDfhOe — Utkarsh Koppikar (@UtkarshKoppikar) October 24, 2022

Bro no way this is real Micheal Scott would be proud. https://t.co/qObhKR8cKm — Yv sharma (@tracopotostic) October 24, 2022

Then y mention name https://t.co/NyCT1Va1J5 — KayaSK (@kaya_sk06) October 24, 2022

That moment has certainly played out in favour of Indian cricket fans who are having a field day with it.

