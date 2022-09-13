Babar Azam's Cover Drives are Helping Pakistani Kids Learn Physics Better. Here's Proof

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s cover drives are a sight to witness. No extra power no slog, just pure timing and placement written all over it. Azam’s bat may have remained quiet in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 but when it talks, it excudes poetry. So it may not come as a shocker to Pakistani batter’s fans that the cricketer’s cover drives are now helping school kids learn science.

You read that right. A tweet shared by Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan shows Pakistan skip’s cover drive making its way to the 9th grade’s Physics syllabus. The poster also noted that the question was part of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education or simply the Federal board and was originally shared on Reddit.

Based on kinetic energy, the question reads as follows:

Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by given kinetic energy of 150 J to the ball by his bat.

a) At what speed will the ball go the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g?

b) How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?

Babar Azam's cover drive related question in 9th grade physics syllabus (federal board) (via Reddit)

Twitter was involved.

Well, 2nd Answer = kinetic energy generated for footballee at same speed.

I do bcoz i love phy

physics the way i wanted to study..

Moving Physics away from rote memorization to concept based learning. #education

Here’s the OG Reddit post:

Back in 2021, Azam beat out the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson in a poll put out by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter account.

Who get's your vote? Reply with your answer if you have another player in mind

A total of 260,143 people voted in the poll with Pakistan captain Babar getting the majority number of votes at 46%. It was a close call between the two cricketers as Indian skipper Kohli finished second by a miniscule 0.01%. New Zealand’s leader and talisman Williamson came third in the poll with 7.1% whereas England Test skipper Root finished last in the poll by 1.1% of the total votes.

