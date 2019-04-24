Babies Born in Same Hospital on Same Date End up Getting Married in UK 26 Years Later

We have all heard the good old phrase about how marriages are “made” in heaven. But it looks like one couple’s fairy-tale union had been in the making for 26 years after they were born at the same hospital on the same day. The freaky coincidence relates to Shauna Gracey and Tom Maguire, both of whom were born on 22 December 1992, just a few hours and metres apart at a hospital in Wigan, Greater Manchester, United Kingdom.The story gets even better.The pair first met on their 18th birthday in 2010 at a party where Tom was dressed as a Ninja and Shauna was dressed as Minnie Mouse, despite having lived less than three miles apart all their lives, reports the Daily Mirror.Introduced by a mutual friend, Tom was immediately smitten by Shauna. However, the feeling wasn’t mutual and despite Tom’s attempts to strike a conversation with her on social media, Shauna wasn’t interested.A few months later, their paths crossed again and this time they ended up having a drunken smooch.It took Tom many more pledges of love to finally convince Shauna and they became a couple in April 2011. As the pair began seeing more and more of one another they eventually figured out they were born in the same place just hours apart.Now eight years later, the pair is preparing for their big day. "From the get-go Tom was so keen. He was adamant we were going to be together and would tell me he loved me. I told him that we were just friends and that we would never end up together, I just wasn't interested,” Shauna told the Daily Mirror.“But one night we were out and I just looked over and saw him and thought, 'Oh my God, I really like him. We've been together for eight years now and I couldn't be happier, he really is one in a million. Now more than ever I feel like it was fate that we met."She added, "I think it's so nice that we were born on the same day in the same place. I love telling people and seeing their reactions."