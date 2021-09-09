Babitaji and Tapu of 'TMKOC' Dating Rumours Inspire Furious Jethalal Memes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the most popular and longest-running TV shows in India. The show has had quite a big fanbase since it started airing over a decade back, with its actors receiving a lot of love on and off the screen. Recently, rumours took flight, surfacing on social media that Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji in the show, and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, were dating in real life.

If you are not well-versed with the show, Tapu is the son of Jethalal, the protagonist of the show, who has a huge crush on Babita Ji since the beginning. Keeping this in mind, the rumours of the two dating in real life were followed by some hilarious reactions and memes flooding social media.

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat aka Tapu are couple #jethalal from now on be like 👇#TMKOC #Babitaji pic.twitter.com/9ddPcxpxAD— Punologist™ (@Punology1) September 9, 2021

Tarak Mehta fans like me after news of Raj Anadkat and Munmun dutta dating came out. #jethalal #tmkoc pic.twitter.com/7BESXfuVGo— Star-Lord (@THEOCEANKING) September 9, 2021

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are a couple; 9 years age-difference no bar- Times of IndiaMeanwhile Jethalal- pic.twitter.com/nN2ei2228w— Priyank (@priyankolic) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Munmun, who has been a part of the show since it went on air 13 years ago, recently started shooting for the show after being ‘laid-off’ for controversy over using casteist slur in a YouTube video.

