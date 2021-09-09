CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Buzz » Babitaji and Tapu of 'TMKOC' Dating Rumours Inspire Furious Jethalal Memes
2-MIN READ

Babitaji and Tapu of 'TMKOC' Dating Rumours Inspire Furious Jethalal Memes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian TV shows. (Image Credits: Twitter/@TheIndi96354629; @moonstar4u)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian TV shows. (Image Credits: Twitter/@TheIndi96354629; @moonstar4u)

Tapu is the son of Jethalal, the protagonist of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who has had a huge crush on Babita Ji since the beginning.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the most popular and longest-running TV shows in India. The show has had quite a big fanbase since it started airing over a decade back, with its actors receiving a lot of love on and off the screen. Recently, rumours took flight, surfacing on social media that Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji in the show, and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, were dating in real life.

If you are not well-versed with the show, Tapu is the son of Jethalal, the protagonist of the show, who has a huge crush on Babita Ji since the beginning. Keeping this in mind, the rumours of the two dating in real life were followed by some hilarious reactions and memes flooding social media.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Munmun, who has been a part of the show since it went on air 13 years ago, recently started shooting for the show after being ‘laid-off’ for controversy over using casteist slur in a YouTube video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:September 09, 2021, 14:00 IST