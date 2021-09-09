Babitaji and Tapu of 'TMKOC' Dating Rumours Inspire Furious Jethalal Memes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the most popular and longest-running TV shows in India. The show has had quite a big fanbase since it started airing over a decade back, with its actors receiving a lot of love on and off the screen. Recently, rumours took flight, surfacing on social media that Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji in the show, and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, were dating in real life.
If you are not well-versed with the show, Tapu is the son of Jethalal, the protagonist of the show, who has a huge crush on Babita Ji since the beginning. Keeping this in mind, the rumours of the two dating in real life were followed by some hilarious reactions and memes flooding social media.
Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat aka Tapu are couple #jethalal from now on be like 👇#TMKOC #Babitaji pic.twitter.com/9ddPcxpxAD— Punologist™ (@Punology1) September 9, 2021
Everybody is concerned about #Jethalal but meanwhile #Bhide to Sonu after she broke out the news that #Tapu is dating #Babitaji:#TaarakMehtakaooltahChashmah#TMKOC #RajAnadkat #MunmunDutta#AtmaramTukaramBhide pic.twitter.com/M9FyV9oI7x— Soham Naskar (@SohamNaskar) September 9, 2021
#Jethalal #MunmunDuttaMeanwhile tapu on first date with babita jii: pic.twitter.com/Kg1tCzYMmS
— Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) September 9, 2021
#DilipJoshi #RajAnadkat #MunmunDutta #TMKOC #Tappu #jethalal after he heared about Tapu and Babita's relationship: pic.twitter.com/JAfZ7WT4Ig— Gaurav Upreti (@UpretiOfficial) September 9, 2021
#jethalal be right now …..🙄 pic.twitter.com/9crKt5sIw8— rahul (@AwaraDehati) September 9, 2021
Jethalal after hearing the news of Babita & tapu's relationship #jethalal #Babitaji #MoonMoonDutta#RajAnadkat #tapu #TMKOCJethalal : pic.twitter.com/SfCb4AvdQ2
— Smit Kumar (@nobuddy772100) September 9, 2021
#Tmkoc Fame Raj anadkat (Tapu) and Mummun Dutta(Babitaji) areDating. pic.twitter.com/UqUhVzImRX— Såtyãm Shüklâ (@satisfaya24) September 9, 2021
#Jethalal after knowing that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are a couple :#TaarakMehtakaooltahChashmah#TMKOC pic.twitter.com/15FpDiDl6i— श्रद्धा | Shraddha 🇮🇳 (@immortalsoulin) September 9, 2021
#jethalal to #tappu after he heared about Tappu and Babita's relationship:#DilipJoshi #RajAnadkat #MunmunDutta #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/10DvR76ixh— jupiter (@Ju_pi_ter__) September 9, 2021
Tarak Mehta fans like me after news of Raj Anadkat and Munmun dutta dating came out. #jethalal #tmkoc pic.twitter.com/7BESXfuVGo— Star-Lord (@THEOCEANKING) September 9, 2021
Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are a couple; 9 years age-difference no bar- Times of IndiaMeanwhile Jethalal- pic.twitter.com/nN2ei2228w— Priyank (@priyankolic) September 8, 2021
#MunmunDutta nd #RajAnadkat are Dating Each OtherMeanwhile #jethalal : pic.twitter.com/mTnN4eqf3P— Pratik Makwana💥 (@mr_pratikk_) September 9, 2021
*After listening tapu & babita's relationship news**Le Champak chacha :#jethalal pic.twitter.com/6WiQXQZGN7
— Garima Katiyar🇮🇳 (@_weirdotweets) September 9, 2021
Meanwhile, Munmun, who has been a part of the show since it went on air 13 years ago, recently started shooting for the show after being ‘laid-off’ for controversy over using casteist slur in a YouTube video.
