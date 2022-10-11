Babiya, The Vegetarian Crocodile of Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple in Kerala, Dies

Kerala’s popular vegetarian crocodile, Babiya, has passed away. The crocodile, which had been the guardian of Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple at Kumbala, survived on the temple’s prasadam for over 70 years. She was nicknamed “the vegetarian crocodile” because she did not even harm any fish or other organisms in the lake. The crocodile first appeared in the lake around sometime in the 1940s and had been a key attraction for tourists.

“Saddened to hear that Divine Crocodile Babiya which was guarding Sri Ananthapura Lake Temple in Kasaragod of Kerala is no more! Vegetarian Babiya lived in Temple Lake for the last 70+ years by eating the Prasadam of Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy. Om Shanti,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the news of the crocodile’s demise.

According to CNBC, a priest of the temple said that the crocodile was buried at the temple grounds at around noon on Monday. Devotees were allowed to pay their tribute to her mortal remains before the funeral. Approximately 1,000 devotees were in attendance.

The crocodile was not well for the past few days and surgeons from Pilikula Biological Park, Mangaluru, had been taking its care.

After the crocodile did not come up to accept the offerings, like usual, for two days, the temple caretakers and vets launched a search party only to find it dead

It was widely believed that the crocodile used to appear in front of the devotees and bless them by accepting their offerings after prayers. It was left free to wander around the lake and the grounds of the temple.

However, experts are not convinced by the claims of the crocodile is a vegetarian. They noted that it might have hunted in the lake filled with fishes, eels, and snakes late at night or early in the morning. Which is why devotees may not have ever witnessed it.

