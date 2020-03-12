Baboons Carry Dead Offspring for 10 Days Before Realising Infant’s Death, Science Reveals

In a major breakthrough, the researchers have revealed in a new study that baboons carry their dead infants up to 10 days before they finally bid adieu to the deceased babies.The study, which spanned for 13 years, was conducted by the researchers at University College London and France’s Université de Montpellier.

The scientists observed the behavior in 12 cases of baby baboons’ death, which included a miscarriage and two stillbirth cases, and the response of wild Namibian chacma baboons to their deaths. Published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the research took place in the Namibian desert, southern Africa.

It was observed that the parents’ reaction to their offspring’s death can vary in different cases, with the time duration of minimum one hour and maximum 10 days. But on an average, most mothers held on to their dead babies for three to four days.

The study further revealed that during these times, mother baboons would continue to groom their progenies.

Scientists also noted that the time might be working as a “grief management” for the primates.

In a press release, lead author Alecia Carter said, “There are numerous hypotheses to explain primate responses to dead infants. Perhaps the strongest hypothesis is that carrying after death is an extension of nurturing behavior.”



She also added that it suggested a strong selection on mother-infant bond formation which is difficult to break. While the reason for this behavior has not been clear, Alecia believe it to be dependent a range of factors.

