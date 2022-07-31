CHANGE LANGUAGE
News » Buzz » 'Baburao Ka Kaccha': Simple 'Grandpa' Shorts Selling for Rs 15,000 Leaves Twitter Fuming
'Baburao Ka Kaccha': Simple 'Grandpa' Shorts Selling for Rs 15,000 Leaves Twitter Fuming

July 31, 2022

Ordinary shorts priced at Rs 15,450 has left the internet baffled and they cannot stop reacting to it.

An ordinary pair of shorts priced at Rs 15,450 has left the internet baffled. Not just this but there is a shirt with it which is worth Rs 11,450. The image has been shared on Twitter by a user called Arshad Wahid. “Why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?” he wrote in the caption. What has stunned people is that there is nothing that particularly stands out about these clothes that isn’t available in inexpensive versions. The clothes are just like your average everyday wear.

The shorts have blue and green stripes on them with red outlining and the shirt has a checkered print on it. Also, it is accompanied by the same green checkered print shorts. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the images have gone viral. “WTF their shirts are nice and somewhat reasonable for being dEsigNEr but 15k for shorts is insane.” Tweeple can also be seen Retweeting the images with their caption. “We should make a list of boujee things whose prices make nooo sense. New Buzzfeed listicle type. Revive the trend. Or make a thread, like them bros [sic],” suggested a Twitter user. Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, an ordinary plastic bucket priced at Rs 25,999 on Amazon left customers baffled. This happened after a Twitter user put up the bizarre pricing, leaving netizens thinking if the price is a result of a human or machine error. It led to memes and jokes about what must be special in the bucket to justify its price.

“Seeing Babu Rao’s bucket on sale being posted by someone named Raju is just real life Phir Hera Pheri and we appreciate it,” wrote a Twitter user.

Recently, another such bizarre pricing had left internet users scratching their heads. Amid the skyrocketing prices in Dublin, a user came up with an advertisement on the property rental website Airbnb. The advertisement was for a tent available for two guests at a staggering Rs 5,355.64 a night. The price was further reduced to Rs 4,579.46. The tent also offered one bed and bath, most probably in the house set up behind. The tent was built on a backyard concrete slab.

