'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis Went Ballistic Against PBKS, IPL Fans Took a Bow With Memes

Dewald Brevis is nicknamed Baby AB for a reason. Brevis, who joined the Mumbai Indians camp, set the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on fire when he slammed a quickfire 49 in 25 that was laced with five towering sixes. While the 18-year-old cricketer fell short of the well-deserved half-century, he made an impact far and wide with a ruthless batting display reminding everyone of the legendary AB de Villiers. Notably, Brevis also smacked the biggest six of the IPL 2022, registering at 112 metres against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. As Baby AB trended on Twitter to celebrate the young talent, many others joined the party with memes lauding the Mumbai cricketer.

Cricket fans watching Dewald Brevis pic.twitter.com/L6s5QRFp3w— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 13, 2022

If MI keeps losing, we can enjoy Dewald Brevis batting more carefree. Do it for humanity, MI. 💙— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 13, 2022

Dewald Brevis,First 10 balls Next 15 balls pic.twitter.com/8iSfCHEWel — Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) April 14, 2022

#dewaldbrevis What a player Dewald Brewis! Just 18 years old! Love his batting style what a player yaar…..Bindas Hitting Just Op 4 sixes 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥….This is vintage #Mumbaiindians #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/tCwqVrGB0n— Megapspk🚨 (@Megapspk1) April 13, 2022

God sent Dewald Brevis for those who didn't witness ab de Villiers. #babyAB pic.twitter.com/GjrJ8oRJiM— Ajith (@Messjith) April 13, 2022

So impressed with his innings was Rohit Sharma that the Mumbai skipper came out on the field to pat the young lad on the back.

Rohit Sharma himself came on the ground to appreciate Dewald Brevis' striking during the last timeout. One of the finest knock of this season. pic.twitter.com/ScdMsDtUmg— Deepanshu (@Deepans20127002) April 13, 2022

Mumbai Indians shelled out Rs 3 crore to secure the services of Brevis who raised his stocks thanks to a player-of-the-tournament award-winning performance for South Africa at the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup in West Indies.

