Baby Born Aboard Frontier Airlines Flight To Florida Named Sky

Unexpected delivery can happen anywhere. This was the case when a woman started having early labour pain during a flight to Florida. With the assistance of crew members and passengers, the baby was delivered in the toilet of a Frontier Airlines flight, according to reports. The US based flight operator confirmed this in a Facebook post on May 17.

During a flight from Colorado to Florida, a woman started experiencing labour pain. With the help of the crew and the cooperation of the passengers, the baby was safely delivered aboard the flight.

Frontier Airlines mentioned in its Facebook post that the woman passenger gave birth to a healthy baby girl. The calm and collectiveness of flight attendant Diana Giraldo, who assisted the new mom, was appreciated by the flight operator. Captain Chris Nye called the gesture of Diana as ‘Exemplary’ and ‘calm’ as she completed the heroic task of assisting the woman passenger for a safe delivery mid-air.

The airline continues to say, “The baby couldn’t wait, so the early and unexpected labour took place on a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Diana helped the mother to the back lavatory and assisted the mother in giving birth. “Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando,” Captain Chris said.

“The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us,” Captain Chris added.

According to Frontier Airlines, the mother has decided Sky as her baby’s middle name.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.