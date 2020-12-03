Baby Born from 27-year-old Frozen Embryo, Breaks Elder Sister’s Record

A new wonder of the world has arrived with a baby born from a 27-year-old embryo. Molly Gibson was born last month after Tennessee couple Tina and Ben Gibson adopted the embryo. Earlier, Gibsons’ the elder daughter Emma is believed to have held the record for the longest stored frozen embryo. With the Gibson family having Molly, Emma’s record for 24-year long frozen embryo that resulted in a birth has been broken by her younger sister.

Speaking to CNN, Tina Gibson said that in case of Emma they were so smitten to have a baby. She said, “With Molly, we're the same way. It's just kind of funny — here we go again with another world record.”

National Embryo Donation Center, a non-profit organization, aided the Gibson couple in becoming parents to Emma and Molly. They store frozen embryos which in-vitro fertilisation patients have decided not to use. Adoptive parent’s uterus then hosts these embryos.

The medical director and president of the center, Dr Jeffrey Keenan, believes that the birth of Emma and Molly prove that embryos should not be discarded just because they are getting old.

Carol Sommerfelt, the lab director and embryologist at the center, said that the birth of babies from frozen embryos reflects on the technology used in their preservation. As per Carol, around 75 percent embryos survive the thawing and transfer process. She also said that between 25 percent and 30 percent implants are successful.

Tina considers Molly’s birth a little spark of joy for 2020. She had found that she was pregnant with Molly just before Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

In 2017 when Emma was born, the couple had reportedly said that they had struggled with infertility. Tina’s parents had suggested embryo adoption while the couple was thinking about going for traditional adoption. Once they decided to change their mind, records were created.