Baby Born With 12-cm Long 'Human Tail' in Brazil, Successfully Removed by Operation

Doctors in Brazil have informed of a rarest of rare case in pediatric medical history where a baby boy was born with a 12 cm-long tail with a ball on the end. The doctors have termed it a ‘true human tail’. Although scientists were shocked at the birth of the baby with such an appendage, they were able to successfully remove the tail and the ‘ball’ after a surgery. The baby was born at the Albert Sabin Children’s Hospital in the city of Fortaleza in Brazil, media reports said.

The photo of the child born with the ‘chain and ball’ was released and it was published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports.

The photos released by the doctors showed the baby having a long tail like extension with a ball like mass at the end of it. Even though the baby was born at 35 weeks prematurely, it had no complications but just the tail and the ball protruding out of him.

An ultrasound scan was performed and it was found that there was no worrying factor associated with the ‘tail’ being attached to the child’s nervous system and thus the operation was performed. However more details of how the tail and the ball was removed were not let out by doctors.

Doctors have said that human babies do grow a ‘tail’ similar to this when they are about four to eight weeks of their gestation period but they usually go back inside the body which then results in the formation of a human tailbone below the sacrum spine in the human body.

But in very rare incidents such as this, the tail keeps growing and so far, only 40 children in recorded pediatric history have been found born with such tails. These appendages are composed of adipose and connective tissue, blood vessels, muscle and nerve fibres.

