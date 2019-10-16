Baby ‘Bubble Boy’ Born while Still In Amniotic Sac after Preterm C-Section

A womb contains the amniotic sac where a foetus floats and develops and the amniotic fluid nourishes the baby prenatally.

Recently, a baby boy was delivered preterm or before 37 weeks by an emergency C-section and bizarrely, when he was still floating in the amniotic sac.

According to a report by the Metro UK, the newborn dubbed 'Bubble Boy' was delivered at 36 weeks at the Fujian Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital in Fuzhou, eastern China, on July 16 this year.

The report further said that the 'bubble boy' did not breathe on his own for two minutes after being delivered. Doctors had to cut him out of the amniotic sac.

The baby was conceived by his mother after a successful IVF treatment as she failed to conceive during her eight years of marriage. The woman (36) began to complain of abdominal pain and vaginal bleeding weeks before her due date, the report stated.

She was rushed to a hospital where Doctor Pan, who is the head obstetrician at the facility, declared that the baby was in breech position, post inspection.

The report said that when the newborn was delivered, he also had a condition known as a velamentous cord insertion. The condition sees the umbilical cord travelling through the membrane instead of being attached in the centre of the placenta. This often leads to complications like the rupturing of the cord's blood vessel.

The doctor decided to deliver the baby while he was still inside the amniotic sac through C-section. The report said that the baby weighed 2.46 kgs when he was delivered.

"Newborns usually cry shortly after being born as their respiratory system is introduced to the new surroundings. But when this boy was born, still in his amniotic sac, it was as if he were still in his mum’s womb," the doctor said to reporters.

The doctor further said that the baby began to cry only after they opened the membrane and cleared the amniotic fluid from his respiratory system, "a full two minutes later than normal babies."

The report said that the newborn was the first child on record to be born en caul (still inside the amniotic sac) in the city of Fuzhou. It further said that in the next three months after the baby was born, the hospital delivered 10 more children in the same manner.

