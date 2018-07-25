Baby Chanco from Japan Has Become an Overnight Internet Sensation, Thanks to Her Mop of Hair

While many individuals can only fantasize of having thick, luscious hair, some are lucky enough to be born with it.Meet Baby Chanco from Japan, who came out of the womb with a full head of hair when she was born in December 2017 and in just a few months amassed more hair than most kids have before they step into kindergarten.This baby with few cute curls can indeed be termed as a ‘poser’ since she already knows all the angles.This seven-month old has a mop of hair so thick that she's become an Instagram star with more than 94K followers and the number keeps going up!Her Instagram account has been given a cute name and has been labelled a "hair diary".There are only 46 posts on the page so far but the pictures often get well over 10K likes and hundreds of comments from admirers all over the world who are noticing the similarities between Chanco and their own children.Her hair is often styled in various different ways for the camera.This envy-inducing child star has pictures with clips, ribbons and other accessories in her hair.Her latest posts is a video showing Chanco looking calm and composed as a man cuts and styles her thick locks while her mother holds her.Within a couple of hours, the video had more than 10,000 likes.Viewers commented and many expressed how they were stunned by the baby's massive head of hair.While some refused to believe that her locks were real.Sometimes it's even accessorised with cute pins and bows.She has fans from all over the world.Being an influencer at seven months old - not bad at all!