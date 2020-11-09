Baby Elephant Gets Birthday Surprise with Sugarcane and Jaggery Cake in Kerala

Birthdays are special occasion for many, whether you are or human or an animal. One such birthday celebration was organised for an elephant named Sreekutty in Kerala, which might have made her day and hopefully yours too after reading this.

The elephant calf turned one on November 8 and is a resident at the Kappukadu elephant rehabilitation centre in Kerala. To celebrate the joyous occasion, the officials organised a grand celebration for Sreekutty at the centre. They presented her with a cake that was made of sugarcane, jaggery and pineapples.

The young elephant calf was excited with the sweet treat made for her and as she tried to consume the cake in the presence of a few tourists who were there to witness the celebration. Also, in attendance for Srekutty’s birthday celebration was Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Secretary to the Forest Department, who cut the cake in on her behalf and also presented her with a traditional shawl. Sreekutty basked in all the glory and attention she was receiving on her special day.

It’s not just a birthday celebration for her, but also an important day for the forest officials who rescued and helped her survive. The elephant was hardly a month old when she was spotted in a fragile condition near the forest areas of Thenmala, in Kollam district of Kerala. She was suspected to be separated from her parents, after a couple of days searching to find her parents, the staff decided to bring her to the centre. The event marks her rescue date and her eventual survival which the forest officials believe is a reason to have a grand celebration.

The Kappukadu elephant rehabilitation centre is home for 15 elephants whose ages vary from a three-and-a-half-year-old Kannan to a 78-year old pachyderm named Soman.