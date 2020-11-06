Baby Elephant Reunited with Mother After Being Rescued from Pit by Chinese Officials

In a rather heart-warming incident, a wild baby elephant was reunited with its mother in China. The little animal was trapped in a pit and was later rescued by the authorities in China.

According to a report published in The Daily Mail, the elephant calf by mistake fell into a pit while wandering in a village in south-western China's Yunnan Province. The little animal was stuck for a period of 12 hours, before being lifted by a team of officers.

A statement accessed by the news portal mentions that the incident occurred on the evening of October 17 in Simao district of Pu'er city in China. The said area is a home to approximately 120 wild Asian elephants. It is said that the first elephant in the area got settled in 1993 and ever since elephants have been staying there. A patrol officer, who is in charge of monitoring the local elephants' activities, reported the incident to the authorities. The officer was informed by a farmer who found the elephant fallen in the pit at his residence.

Apparently, the elephant herd had entered the house looking for food and while they were leaving, the incident occurred. The elephants perhaps did not notice what happened and went away.

A team of rescuers, which included police officers and forest keepers, saved the animal. They said, “We were using torches and saw the baby elephant. It was walking around aimlessly, trying to find its mother. But the mother had left.”

The rescue operation was carried next mooring keeping in view the safety of the animal as well as people in the house. The officials took care of the little fellow till it was rescued. The calf was lifted out and then guided back to the wild to its mother.

From what has been reported till now, the elephant has not sustained any injuries.