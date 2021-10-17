Baby Elephant Thanks Forest Official With 'Trunk Hug' After Reuniting With Mother

Animals may not know man-made languages but they surely know the language of empathy and love. This photo of a baby elephant hugging a forest official after a rescue operation is another reminder of this fact. The heartwarming picture was shared online by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter along with a caption where he informed that the elephant was received by forest officials in Tamil Nadu. The tusker was later reunited with its mother.

The photo showed the tusker wrapping his trunk around the officer’s body and thanking him for the rescue. “Love has no language. A baby elephant hugging a forest officer. The team rescued this calf & reunited with mother," read the caption shared along with the tweet. In another tweet, Kaswan called this picture ‘pure beauty’ and credited it to the TN Forest department.

Love has no language. A baby elephant hugging a forest officer. The team rescued this calf & reunited with mother. pic.twitter.com/BM66tGrhFA— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 14, 2021

Since being shared online on October 14, the picture has received 14 thousand likes along with several reactions from users. “An animal understands love more than a human being," wrote a user in her reaction, while another called it the cutest picture on the internet.

Earlier,IAS officer Supriya Sahu had shared a clip of a baby elephant’s rescue at the Mudumalai National Park in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri forest. The elephant calf was discovered in an injured condition at the national park after which forest officials rescued and reunited with her mother. The video showed the baby elephant following the officials obediently in the mission to find the mother elephant.

The video received nearly 5 lakh views along with 5900 likes on Twitter. The efforts of the officials received appreciation from users who thanked them for ensuring the tusker’s safety.

Sahu also shared another video from the final moments of the reunion where the tusker blew trumpets with his trunk after spotting its mother at a distance.

