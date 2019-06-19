Take the pledge to vote

Baby Elephants Are Adorable, This Video of a Clumsy Jumbo Tripping While Chasing Dogs is Proof

A video of a baby elephant goofing around with its furry friends went viral on social media.

News18.com

June 19, 2019, 7:58 AM IST
Baby elephants are adorable. There's no two ways about that. They're cute, clumsy and weird.

Last week, a heartrending video of a funeral procession for a baby elephant went viral. Irrespective of what you think, elephants are intelligent beings who're perfectly capable of complex emotions.

But baby elephants? Umm. Not so much.

Yesterday, a video of a baby elephant goofing around with its furry friends went viral on social media. The video was shared on a Facebook page called 'Go Animals' and is probably the cutest thing you'll find on your feed today.

At first, two dogs can be seen chasing and teasing a nine-month old elephant, who's apparently named T-Noi. The elephant can be seen visibly perplexed. He retorts by stepping out of the enclosure and chasing the dogs in return.

Unfortunately, clumsy as he is, he slips in the mud and lands flat on his face.

With an expression that may very well be interpreted as embarrassment, the jumbo gets back on its feet, takes a look around, and continues with the chase.

You can watch the video here:

According to the Daily Mail, the video is from Rai Aomgord Phu Kao Organic Farm in Chiang Mai in Thailand. The dogs and the elephant apparently have a "frenemy" situation going on where they try to tease and annoy each other throughout the day, much to the amuse of the visitors.

