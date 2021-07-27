Baby Elephants Make a Big Splash as Little Giants Play in Mud in Adorable Video

Internet is a superfan of viral elephant video and if you have been an avid social media user, chances are that you must have come across cute clips of the tuskers. People just love watching the tuskers showcase their cute antics while being a complete package of cuteness. Latest addition to this list of viral videos is a short clip of a group of baby tuskers enjoying their muddy bath at a wildlife park.

This 15-second clip starts off with the visuals of a group of baby elephants taking a mud bath. The tuskers appear to be in a jolly mood as they enjoy their time together in this ‘muddy bliss.’ The video was posted on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust).

Check out the video here:

Muddy bliss looks like this! pic.twitter.com/OXSeRSoJJA— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 25, 2021

Since being shared online on July 25, the video so far has received 20 thousand views and 3.3 thousand likes on the microblogging site. The reply section to the tweet has been flooded with people’s reactions to this clip of muddy bath of the tuskers. Some users recalled their childhood memories and said that they too enjoyed playing in the mud. “Playing in the mud, making mud pies. The best part – Mom never scolds us!" wrote a user in her reaction.

Some users thanked the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust for treating with this adorable video and dropped their reactions using the heart emojis in reply.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Sheldrick Wildlife often treats its followers with fun videos of the animal. Another video that was shared by the page last month featured an elephant trying to drink leftover milk from a chunk of empty bottles kept under a tree. The tusker was seen using his trunk to lift and check the bottle for any milk.

Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs! #MilkMonday pic.twitter.com/fZuYutLZ17— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) June 28, 2021

The video garnered over 10 thousand views and 1.5 thousand like on Twitter.

