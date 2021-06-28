Baby Elon: Musk's Mother Shares Rare Unseen Photo of Tesla CEO on His Birthday

Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, SpaceX boss, pioneer of Starlink, serial meme-poster, Dogecoin enthusiast and Mars colonization planning head, turns 50 today. Musk is not just one of the richest people on the world, he’s also an Internet sensation. Musk stans on Twitter follow him for his passion for bizarre memes, rocket launches, Mars exploration plans, and everything in between. But perhaps it’s his consistent push for cryptocurrencies that have earned him the unanimous tag of “Musk effect"- wherein just a single tweet by him results in soaring or crashing of values of cryptocurrency. As he turns 50 today, his ardent followers showered him with wishes, love and the term they coined for him ‘Dogefather.’

While Musk was basking in the attention, the Doge grandmother, Musk’s mom, Maye Musk shared a rare photo of baby Elon Musk.

“Happy birthday, ⁩ 🎂🎉 Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love," she captioned the photo.

Happy birthday ⁦@elonmusk⁩ 🎂🎉 Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love ❤️❤️❤️ #HappyBirthdayElonMusk now trending 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/xro3QwQD1z— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 28, 2021

While the Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss is something of what people considering ‘a wacky genius,’ Musk has always given off non-conformist vibes. Elon Musk comes up with some of the most bizarre and unbelievable ideas but when these thoughts start thinking shape, it is a leap forward into something people hadn’t previously thought of: Like launching a car into space. Musk also regularly shares strange memes and his weird (2 AM?) thoughts on Twitter, and the Internet has one big joke about how Musk may actually be an alien. Musk himself, hasn’t disapproved of this theory. Yet.

But has Musk always been this strange? The answer is yes. The answer is only yes. A Twitter account called ‘Weird History’ regularly posts weird tidbits from history on the microblogging platform may have the ultimate proof. In April, they shared a photo of young Musk, taken when he was 17 - where he is wearing a hat on a hat. Metaphorically, a hat on a hat means ‘an unnecessary addition to something that was previously working without it-like putting a hat on top of another hat. In comedy, this is used when placing two funny things too close to each other so that they distract from each other.’ Elon Musk did it literally.

In March, Maye Musk had shared the test result on Twitter and said that Elon was asked to reappear for the test, because the teachers were surprised at such high scores, which they have never seen before!

“I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score," said Maye adding, “No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom."

The test result shows the document signed by the Director of the Information Management, at the University of Pretoria in South Africa which Musk had attended before moving to Canada at the age of 17. The letter, dated 1989, reads, “I have requested ISM (SA) to conduct aptitude tests on Elon Musk regarding computer programming etc. The results were outstanding." The document shows that Musk had scored an ‘A+’ both in both Operating and Programming.

