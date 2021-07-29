Swift action by the officials of Railway Police Force at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai, reunited a 5-month-old girl with her family. The girl was found in a sleeper coach of the Benaras-Mumbai Superfast train at 12:50 PM on July 28, reported the Times of India. There was no one around the baby after which a woman employee took charge of her as others tried locating her kin.

Railway officials checked the reservation charts of the coach and found that the seat where the girl was found was reserved by Nalasopara resident Shivnarayan Gautam. Gautam told RPF officials that the girl was his grandchild and he had travelled to Mumbai with his ailing wife, two children and the infant. In the rush to deboard the train, he forgot the baby on the train and by the time the family realised it, the train had already left the station. Gautam said the mother of the infant had passed away. The officials verified the identity before handing over the infant to the family.

This is another instance when quick action by railway officials has ensured the safety of passengers. In April this year, a pointsman with the Central Railway (Mumbai Division) saved the life of a child who had fallen on the tracks before a train approached the station. The heroic act was captured on the CCTV camera on the platform and later shared online.

The clip showed a woman and a child walking to the edge of the platform. The child slips off her hand and falls on the track. She screams for help after which the railway employee is seen running on the track and rescuing the child from the oncoming train.

This courageous act by the man also got appreciation from the Ministry of Railways.

