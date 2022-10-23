Baby Hippo And Giraffe's Love Reminds People of Madagascar Characters

The internet is the best place to find adorable content and what’s better than two baby animals trying to say hello to each other? In a video that has now gone viral, a baby hippopotamus is nuzzling up to a young giraffe. The video is enough to cheer your mood and warm your heart even on a not-so-good day. The clip left many users reminiscing about the movie Madagascar, in which a hippo and giraffe fell in love with each other.

“Something to brighten your day,” read the caption posted along with the video.

Watch it here:

Something to brighten your day.. 😊 🎥 IG: joey.senior pic.twitter.com/zuCtneCFcv — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 21, 2022

At the time of filing this report, the video clip had already surpassed over 8 lakh views along with several comments comparing the footage to Madagascar’s plot. The movie originally starred 4 animals as main characters where a lion and a zebra are best of friends and a giraffe and a hippo are in love with each other.

The viral video reminded Twitter users of the unusual but lovely couple. They couldn’t help but compare them both. The duo–who were called Melman and Gloria in the movie– were adorably sweet, and the duo we see in the footage is not far behind. In the video, the baby hippo can be seen cautiously approaching the giraffe who was kept inside a barred enclosure. The hippo takes small steps toward the giraffe as if trying to greet him.

Twitter users couldn’t help but celebrate the budding friendship and left several comments under the Twitter thread. One user said: “Aren’t those guys from Madagascar? while a second user said,” It’s the real-life Gloria and Melman!” A third user hilariously commented: “No one told me they are making Madagascar into live-action!”

Directors Tom McGrath and Eric Darnell’s Madagascar hit the theatres in 2005. The film was a raging hit at the box office and later turned into a franchise.

