Baby Jumbo's Adorable Attempts at Eating Watermelon Slices is Cuteness Overload

In case you’re having a bad day, we are here to save it. Every time a video of a baby animal gets viral, the internet gets a little better place to be around. When we say that baby elephants never go out of cuteness, we mean it. We stumbled on this adorable video of a baby elephant gorging on its favourite fruit and it will melt your heart. In the video, originally shared by the Twitter page of Nature and Animals, the baby elephant can be seen standing in a place replete with watermelons. While its parents can be seen walking around, it can be seen enjoying the watermelon without a care in the world. The baby animal can be seen picking up the fruit with its trunk and trying to put it inside his mouth but it keeps falling on the ground. He can also be seen picking up other pieces of watermelons from the ground and trying to eat them. The video is cuteness-overloaded and it will surely make your day better. Take a look here:

Watermelon time.(📹 - save the elephant foundation ) pic.twitter.com/ClLeCgTArR — Nature and Animals (@_NatureAnimals) August 7, 2021

Within minutes of posting, Twitters users gate-crashed to drop adorable comments. One user pointed out that the baby elephant is taking all the good pieces of the fruit while the parents are eating the crumbs. Another user wrote how cute his hairy head looks. A Twitter user wrote how kids always find a way to mischief and create a mess to play around in it while another comment read the obvious that how cute all baby elephants are. Another user had a rather relatable moment, he wrote that this is exactly how he eats his watermelon, too. LOL. Take a look at the aforementioned tweets here:

😂😂😂Parents with the crumbs …Child with the best piece Not much different than us are they— RKannie3 (@rosalita356) August 7, 2021

Awwwwe look at its hairy head 🥰🥰🥰!!!— sara 😵‍💫🐶🐱🌈💫 (@saraturner19) August 7, 2021

Kids…. always in the middle of the mess……— masteradrian (@masteradrian) August 7, 2021

Baby elephants are so cute, what an adorable baby!— Elizabeth (@Elizabe59373569) August 8, 2021

That’s how I eat mine🤣🤣— camille lawson (@LawsonCamille) August 8, 2021

The video has gone massively viral. Since August 7, it has racked up 5309 likes and 972 retweets on Twitter. Seems like, the internet is fan of the baby elephant now. Well, can’t complain, so are we!

