Baby Monkey Clinging to its Dead Mother Rescued by PETA, Forest Officials in UP

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and the Uttar Pradesh forest department officials worked together to rescue a baby monkey, who was desperately clinging to his almost-lifeless mother, who had likely been hit by a motor vehicle.

Despite receiving emergency veterinary treatment, the mother succumbed to her injuries.

The rescue operation began following an emergency call from a resident during the weekend.

The baby monkey has been admitted to a wildlife rescue centre in Agra for necessary medical evaluation and fostering. The group will release the baby back into his natural habitat when he recovers and is ready to fend for himself.

The rescued monkey belongs to the rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta) species and is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

PETA India Emergency Response Assistant Kumben Aier, said, "PETA India encourages all kind people to keep their eyes open and report any cases of animal abuse, health emergencies, or illegal wildlife trading to relevant authorities such as the police and forest departments."

Exploiting monkeys for profit or keeping them in captivity as 'pets' are both morally wrong and punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of at least Rs 10,000 under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.