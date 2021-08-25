Baby on Nirvana’s 'Nevermind' Album Cover is Suing Band Over ‘Child Pornography’

The baby on the cover of Nirvana’s Nevermind is all grown up and is now suing the band for alleged child pornography. 30-year-old Spencer Elden, who claims to be the naked baby famously pictured in a swimming pool on Nirvana’s 1991 album cover, alleged that his guardians did not give consent to the image being used on the cover and that it violates federal child pornography laws.

Tabloid newspaper TMZ obtained a new federal lawsuit according to which, Elden says that while he could not give consent to his image being used in the cover back in the day since he was just four months old, his legal guardians too did not give their consent. In his suit, Elden alleged that the band had made a promise to cover his genitals with a sticker but the promise was not kept when the final cover was out.

Pitchfork quoted the lawsuit as, “The permanent harm he has proximately suffered includes but is not limited to extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations, interference with his normal development and educational progress, lifelong loss of income earning capacity, loss of past and future wages, past and future expenses for medical and psychological treatment, loss of enjoyment of life, and other losses to be described and proven at trial of this matter."

According to TMZ, Elden has filed a lawsuit against the two surviving members of the band as well as Kurt Cobain’s estate and wants them to each pay at least $150,000.

The lawsuit might come as a surprise for many as Elden had previously recreated the album cover’s image as an adult and also has the title of the album tattooed on his chest. He had told The Guardian in a 2015 interview, “It is a weird thing to get my head around, being part of such a culturally iconic image. But it’s always been a positive thing and opened doors for me."

“It helps with girls, too. Sometimes girls chat me up about it more than the other way around. I don’t tell them it’s me, and my friends boast about it more than I do," he had added.

