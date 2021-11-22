Baby or Cake? No One Knows if This UK Baker's Newborn is Real

Known for creating some of the most remarkable optical illusions in his time, Ben Cullen is a well-known name in the baking circuit. With his life-size hyper-realistic cakes, the baker, who lives in Chester, has created a buzz on the Internet many times. A man in a hospital bed, a giant pair of shoes, and kebab, all of which were actually cakes. Bake King Ben’s cakes are so realistic that it leaves people speechless. More often than not, his posts on social media have been his breathtaking baked creations and it's hard to differentiate between real life objects and cakes.

However, much to his surprise, Ben became a victim of his own success. He realised this after he posted the photo of his beautiful newborn daughter in June. Fans and followers felt that he was tricking them to believe a cake for an actual human. To celebrate the birth of his baby named Willow Grace Cullen, Ben shared a snap online but sadly no one knows if she's real or not. In response, one user of the photo-sharing platform asked, "Cake or baby?" Over the last few months, the baker has had to stop posting on social media because fans don't know what's real.

She's probably a cake, Ben recalled the comments on the post of his newborn while speaking to the Daily Star. Ben said, "I've made a bed for myself now. I can't post anything."The 30-year-old said that earlier he would share pictures with his friends but he cannot do that anymore. "So apart from cakes, I only post things that are really important to me, like Willow, but loads of people still thought she was a cake,"he was quoted as saying.

Some fans in fact praised the artist for his "best creation yet" and said that his daughter would be receiving the "most amazing birthday cakes ever". Ben also shared how he is able to support his family with the cake success. He said, “Cake decorating can be a very harsh industry because of the levels of competition but luckily for me I have managed to find a bit of a niche. Despite the hours it takes to create each cake, Ben hasn't looked back and said his favourite moment is knowing that his customers have eaten it. The ex-tattoo artist has had a number of requests from A-list celebrities like Rita Ora, Meghan McKenna and Jonathan Cheban.

