Baby Rhino Separated from its Mother in Assam Floods Rescued in Kaziranga, Video Goes Viral

As the number of persons affected by the deadly coronavirus pandemic crosses the million mark, Assam is reeling with one of the worst floods in the state.

Around 40 lakh people in 27 of Assam's 33 districts have been affected due to floods. Floodwaters entered vast areas of one new district, affecting over four lakh more people since Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The floods which have claimed at least 71 human lives so far, have been equally cruel to the wildlife, killing 76 animals including six rhinos in Kaziranga National Park, a TOI report stated.

Amidst this, a rescue video of a baby rhino who was separated from its mother during the floods has been doing rounds of the Internet.

The baby rhino was rescued in a boat by Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) and Kaziranga personnel and the video of which was shared by the Kaziranga National Park.

"A female rhino calf was separated from her mother due to high flood in the Agartoli range yesterday. As we could not locate the mother, team CWRC along with @kaziranga_ staffs rescued it and currently under care at our rescue centre-CWRC," official Twitter handle of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve wrote in a post.

A female rhino calf was separated from her mother due to high flood in the Agartoli range yesterday. As we could not locate the mother, team CWRC along with @kaziranga_ staffs rescued it and currently under care at our rescue centre-CWRC. @ParimalSuklaba1 @wti_org_India pic.twitter.com/LLPHrDPQ8Z — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 15, 2020

In a follow-up tweet a day later on Thursday, the park updated on rhino's health. "Good Morning Everyone. A female rhino calf which was rescued 2 days back is really doing well in our rescue centre CWRC," the park informed.

Good Morning Everyone 🙏 A female rhino calf which was rescued 2 days back is really doing well in our rescue centre CWRC.@ParimalSuklaba1 @RandeepHooda @SaikiaRohini @iam_Pirai @ritupabanborah pic.twitter.com/Qxf84HfXeR — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 16, 2020

The efforts of the park to rescue animals in the dire situation was appreciated by Twitterati.

"It's too pathetic to see such horrible condition of our Wild Friends. Highly appreciate CWRC team & Kaziranga Personnels for carrying on such tough Drives for rescuing these Wilds inspire of heavy Flood around. Weldone Team Great work," wrote one user.

"Kudos to your efforts. I feel really bad when everyone in this country talking about politics but noone is talking about floods and poor animals," chimed in another.