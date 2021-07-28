If you spend most of your time online scrolling through adorable animals’ videos to brighten up your day, you know how cute dogs, cats or pandas’ clips put a smile on your face. But have you come across a wholesome clip of a rhinoceros having fun or playing in a field? A clip has been doing rounds on the internet, featuring a black rhino named Apollo being pampered by its caretakers at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya.

The wildlife trust is known for their animal protection efforts as well as running an orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation program. On July 27, they posted a video of an orphaned black rhino who loves to get pampered with a warm bottle of milk, mud bath and even a soothing belly rub from his caretakers. The one minute-long clip opens up with Apollo gushing down a bottle of milk, followed by a fun mud bath. We later see it running through the wild, visibly happy.

The videos explains that Apollo is being raised at the trust’s Kaluku Field Headquarters by experienced keepers who provide care and comfort to the animals. The clip focuses on its lifestyle, daily schedule as well as its changing needs as it grows older. Apollo has even been assigned a new spacious bedroom with plenty of space to stretch out and sleep under the stars, which it approved by taking a nap there.

Watch the complete video here:

Orphaned black rhino Apollo loves his creature comforts: A warm bottle of milk, a luxuriating mud bath and a soothing belly rub from his loving Keepers. Learn more about how we are caring for this endangered individual: https://t.co/pGVBqa1a0F pic.twitter.com/g6flKhfDdF— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 27, 2021

Apollo received abundant love from netizens online, gushing over its cuteness and childlike innocence. It racked up more than 7,000 views, over 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Multiple users showered Apollo with praises like handsome, precious and sweet little boy.

What a handsome boy🥰— Hypocrisy Hunter (@IBringReceipts) July 27, 2021

Precious boy ❤️— Howlin' Hechtelian Hyena (@hechtelianhyena) July 27, 2021

My sweet little boy— diann johnson (@Diannj60) July 27, 2021

Several other users were mesmerised by its childish charm and how it was being pampered.

He is seriously the most spoiled baby and I am here for it!!!— traveladdict (@TravelAddict50) July 27, 2021

Aw..cute and if you think of it, odd looking creature.— Karoliina (@marytheluckyone) July 28, 2021

Some users thanked the keepers and trust workers for taking such good care of Apollo and expressed gratitude for their work, attention and devotion.

