Baby Seal Travels Hundreds of Miles, Turns up at Pub in Bristol. Patrons Stunned

A baby seal, whose age is around six to 12 months, was rescued on Sunday, January 2, after it travelled hundreds of miles and turned up at a riverside pub called The Old Lock and Weir, in Hanham, Bristol in the UK.

John Jefferies, the bar manager, has assisted with the rescue of the little pup whose name is Neoprene.

The 41-year-old declared that the pub will adopt and sponsor the little seal if he is taken in by a wildlife sanctuary.

Jeffries, jokingly, said that Neoprene had travelled from Scotland because of Scottish PM Nicola Sturgeon’s lockdown rules, sneaking across the border for a crafty pint. Sturgeon has enforced new restrictions on pubs and all hospitality venues to curb the spread of the Omicron.

Under these new restrictions, establishments serving alcohol are only allowed to operate table service, while customers must stay at least 1 meter apart.

The owner of the pub immediately alerted the British Divers Marine Life Rescue Service, who arrived at the scene to care for Neoprene. According to The Mirror, the pup was found to be extremely underweight at 14.8kg, as compared to the 30 kgs he had weighed when he was last observed. Jeffries said, “In the morning at around 11.30-ish, I was working at the bar and our chef came in and said ‘we have a baby seal on the slipway’. I went to have a look and lo-and-behold there was a baby seal."

“We wanted to stop him coming up to the gate because we weren’t sure if he’d fit and there is a road on the other side," he added.

The seal is in good hands and has been returned to his sanctuary in Scotland, the report said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.